Adventure races are difficiult to define, but in general they are multidiscipline team events with a broad variety. On the smaller scale, there are urban obstacle courses over only a couple of hours but still with plenty of challenges. An example of an urban adventure race is the popular Rat Race series. More frequently, adventure races take place in more extreme locations in the countryside. These races go off-road and can take place over several days. These events often resemble military training camps, and in the UK can take you across national parks, mountain ranges, and from coast to coast. Organisers can include any number of sports but the core disciplines that tend to be required are: trail running, mountain biking, open-water swimming, and kayaking. The terrains chosen are often tricky and isolated, so you will also have to call upon your navigation skills either on your own or as part of a team. Some races aren't standard point-to-point races, but instead require you to reach as many checkpoints as possible within a given time limit. Adventure races are not for the faint-hearted, and are a real test of human endurance against nature.

2024 TCS London Marathon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. 2024 TCS London Marathon

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Star4.9

(53 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
2024 Race to the King

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

2. 2024 Race to the King

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Great atmosphere
2024 Race to the Stones

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

3. 2024 Race to the Stones

Lewknor, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(114 reviews)

Great atmosphere
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Booked 1009 times this week

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

4. AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£13 – £37
Booking perks
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Booked 952 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

5. AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(514 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Booked 724 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

6. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Bristol, Bristol City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(103 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
2024 The Big Half
Booked 554 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

7. 2024 The Big Half

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Ticket£56
Booking perks
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Booked 451 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

8. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.5

(314 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
2024 Vitality London 10,000
Booked 452 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

9. 2024 Vitality London 10,000

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Ticket£46.50
Booking perks
High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Booked 425 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

10. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(218 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex
Booked 372 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

11. 2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex

London, Greater London

Ticket£32 – £275
Booking perks
London 10k 2024
Booked 296 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

12. London 10k 2024

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.7

(1269 reviews)

Ticket£49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
MK Festival of Running
Booked 276 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

13. MK Festival of Running

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.6

(110 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend
Booked 283 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

14. 2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend

Brighton, Brighton and Hove

Ticket£39.99 – £69.99
Booking perks
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Booked 265 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

15. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Booked 263 times this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

16. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024

Portsmouth, Portsmouth

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

Ticket£19 – £43
Booking perksFlat
Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Booked 241 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

17. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon

Molesey, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£31.67 – £56
Booking perks
AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024
Booked 239 times this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

18. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Ticket£23.50
Booking perksRoad
2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
Booked 188 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

19. 2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perks
Oxford Half 2024
Booked 199 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

20. Oxford Half 2024

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(365 reviews)

Ticket£49.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
Booked 181 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

21. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(96 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

22. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Booked 173 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

23. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perks
Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Booked 182 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

24. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(162 reviews)

Ticket£41.67 – £214.98
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Running GP Oulton Park - March
Booked 145 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TOMORROW

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

25. Running GP Oulton Park - March

Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(159 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024
Booked 145 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

26. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(69 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Wolverhampton 10k 2024
Booked 145 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

27. Wolverhampton 10k 2024

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Running

10k

Ticket£23.33 – £42
Booking perks
2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Booked 139 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

28. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K

Newport, Newport

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
Booked 159 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

29. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(61 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Middlesbrough Half Marathon and Juniors - March 2024
Booked 126 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TOMORROW

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

30. Middlesbrough Half Marathon and Juniors - March 2024

Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perks
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
Booked 116 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

31. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Carlisle Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Booked 122 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

32. Carlisle Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(34 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Booked 127 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

33. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£26.67 – £52
Booking perks
2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Booked 125 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

34. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K

Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
2024 Bath Half Marathon
Booked 90 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

35. 2024 Bath Half Marathon

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
Booked 103 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

36. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(152 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 111 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

37. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksRoad
Colchester Stampede 10k 2024
Booked 98 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

38. Colchester Stampede 10k 2024

Stanway, Essex

Running

10k

Ticket£28.33 – £50
Booking perks
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Booked 89 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

39. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k, marathon

Star4.4

(176 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
Booked 89 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

40. RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024

Molesey, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.5

(264 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
Booked 93 times this week

Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024

41. 2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race

London, Greater London

Running

5k

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Booked 76 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

42. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024

Temple Valley, Hampshire

Star4.8

(229 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k
Booked 78 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

43. HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k

Nantwich, Cheshire East

Running

10k

Ticket£18.30 – £38
Booking perks
Welshpool 10k 2024
Booked 66 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

44. Welshpool 10k 2024

Welshpool, Powys

Running

10k

Star4.8

(396 reviews)

Ticket£21.50 – £23.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

45. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(112 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Booked 83 times this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

46. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(51 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Up and Running Events - Glasgow Green
Booked 67 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

47. Up and Running Events - Glasgow Green

Saltmarket, Glasgow City

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perks
2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

48. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
