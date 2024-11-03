Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Adventure Racing Events in November 2022
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
1. Hertfordshire Half Marathon & 10k - November
Knebworth, Hertfordshire
10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
2. Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
10k and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
3. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Southampton, Southampton
10k and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
4. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
5k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
5. Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
London, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Friday, 1 Nov 2024
6. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Friday, 1 Nov 2024
7. Virtual Penny for the Guy
5k
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
8. RunThrough Greenwich Park 5k, 10k & Kids Race - November
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
9. Thorney Island Trail Run
Emsworth, West Sussex
half marathon and more
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
10. Serpent Trail Ultra Run
Haslemere, Surrey
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
11. The Virtual Bonfire Bash
5k
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
12. Guy Fawkes Gallop
Ware, Hertfordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
13. Fireworks Fifty
Ware, Hertfordshire
ultramarathon
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
14. Catherine Wheel Canter
Ware, Hertfordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
15. Rocket Around the Running Track
Ware, Hertfordshire
ultramarathon
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
16. Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
17. Brewery Trail Run 10k
Tring, Hertfordshire
10k
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
18. The Lancaster Half Marathon
Morecambe, Lancashire
half marathon
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
19. Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon
Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
20. Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - November
London, Greater London
10k
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
21. The Virtual Rocket Run
5k
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
22. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
23. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Prestwold, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
24. Devon Duathlon
Broadwoodwidger, Devon
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
25. Apocalypse Run 2024
Stonehouse, Gloucestershire
10 miles
(69 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
26. Sidmouth 10k
Sidford, Devon
10k
(62 reviews)
Thursday, 7 Nov 2024
27. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Thursday, 7 Nov 2024
28. Tunnel Vision
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
10 miles and more
(118 reviews)
Friday, 8 Nov 2024
29. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 2
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Friday, 8 Nov 2024
30. Dartmoor Way 100 & Granite 50
Okehampton, Devon
ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
31. Run Tatton 5k & 10k November 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
32. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 3, Reservoir Dogs, Moonlight Meander
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
33. Linacre Infini Trail Run
Cutthorpe, Derbyshire
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
34. South Downs Trail Run
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon and more
(87 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
35. Race to Remember
Aldershot, Hampshire
ultramarathon and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
36. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 4
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
37. PHOENIX - Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
(13 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
38. Dorney Lake Duathlon - November 2024
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
39. Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - November 2024
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(41 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
40. Remembrance Run 2024
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, 10k, ultramarathon
(46 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
41. Run Tatton Half Marathon November 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
half marathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
42. Remembrance Day Run
Brightlingsea, Essex
marathon and more
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
43. Victoria Park 5k 10k & Half Marathon - November 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(43 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
44. Run Durham Hamsterley Remembrance 10 Miler & 5 Miler
Hamsterley, County Durham
10 miles and more
(17 reviews)
Friday, 15 Nov 2024
45. Ten in Ten Series
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
Friday, 15 Nov 2024
46. Saturn Ten in Ten - Day 1
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
47. Saturn Ten in Ten - Day 2
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
48. RunThrough QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - November
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more