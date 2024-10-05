All Events
Aquabikes
Aquabikes in October 2022
Aquabikes in October 2022

114 events found
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£13 – £37
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

2. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

3. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024

Location

Portsmouth, Portsmouth

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

Ticket£19 – £43
Booking perksFlat
Oxford Half 2024
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

4. Oxford Half 2024

Location

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(365 reviews)

Ticket£49.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Jarrow 10k 2024
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

5. Jarrow 10k 2024

Location

Hebburn, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k and more

Ticket£23.40 – £40
RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

6. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra

Location

Hope Valley, Derbyshire

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(40 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £92
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

7. Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£25 – £34
Virtual How Far Can You Go?

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

8. Virtual How Far Can You Go?

Location

Ticket£16.80 – £32.50
Atlantic Coast Challenge

Friday, 4 Oct 2024

9. Atlantic Coast Challenge

Location

Upton Towans, Cornwall

Running

ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£70 – £200
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – October

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

10. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – October

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Manchester
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

11. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Manchester

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Ticket£40
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

12. John's April Fool Backwards

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Booking perksFlat
Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

13. Torbay Triathlon Relay - Autumn

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

olympic

Ticket£34
Booking perksRoad
Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

14. Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024

Location

Ashley Heath, Dorset

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.9

(9 reviews)

Ticket£63
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
THE ROC Scotland

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

15. THE ROC Scotland

Location

Kinlochleven, Highland Council

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£120 – £595
Booking perksHilly trail
London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

16. London Epping Forest Ultra and EcoTrail 25

Location

London, Greater London

Running

ultramarathon, 5k

Star4.7

(89 reviews)

Ticket£39 – £59
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Atlantic Coast Ultra - 40 Miler

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

17. Atlantic Coast Ultra - 40 Miler

Location

Upton Towans, Cornwall

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(10 reviews)

Ticket£90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
RunThrough Greenwich 5k, 10k & Kids Race - October

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

18. RunThrough Greenwich 5k, 10k & Kids Race - October

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(148 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Kielder Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

19. Kielder Marathon Weekend

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.9

(22 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
MBNA Chester Marathon

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

20. MBNA Chester Marathon

Location

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

marathon

Star4.8

(37 reviews)

Ticket£57 – £59
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Basingstoke Phillips Law Half Marathon and 10k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

21. Basingstoke Phillips Law Half Marathon and 10k

Location

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£22 – £45
Oulton Park Autumn Duathlon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

22. Oulton Park Autumn Duathlon

Location

Tarporley, Cheshire West and Chester

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
The Last Tri
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

23. The Last Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.5

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Abington Festival of Running

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

24. Abington Festival of Running

Location

Great Abington, Cambridgeshire

Star4.4

(5 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - October

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

25. Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - October

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.3

(8 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Festival of Cycling

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

26. Festival of Cycling

Location

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Star4.6

(99 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

27. Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.2

(133 reviews)

Ticket£13.30 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Quantock Hills Trail Half Marathon

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

28. Quantock Hills Trail Half Marathon

Location

Kilve, Somerset

Running

half marathon

Star4.9

(46 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
HARP Mud Run

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

29. HARP Mud Run

Location

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(39 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £29.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

30. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Dorney Marathon & Half Marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

31. Run Dorney Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(51 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Torbay Triathlon Autumn

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

32. Torbay Triathlon Autumn

Location

Paignton, Torbay

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.8

(15 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Boss Hog and Whole Hog

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

33. The Boss Hog and Whole Hog

Location

Woodbridge, Suffolk

Star4.7

(19 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £54
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Alcester 10k

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

34. Alcester 10k

Location

Alcester, Warwickshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(213 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Thames Meander – Autumn
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

35. Thames Meander – Autumn

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star3.9

(83 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough London Aquathlon October 2024
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

36. RunThrough London Aquathlon October 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Star4.5

(66 reviews)

Ticket£30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Barrows and Downs

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

37. Barrows and Downs

Location

Tilshead, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.4

(11 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

38. Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon

Location

Kinloch Rannoch, Perth and Kinross

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

39. Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

40. The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(52 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

41. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
North Chilterns 50K

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

42. North Chilterns 50K

Location

Luton, Hertfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.9

(8 reviews)

Ticket£60 – £62
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
High Lodge Half Marathon - Autumn
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

43. High Lodge Half Marathon - Autumn

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(126 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Oswestry 10k 2024
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

44. Oswestry 10k 2024

Location

Oswestry, Shropshire

Running

10k

Star4.9

(406 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Regent's Park 5k & 10k - October

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

45. The Regent's Park 5k & 10k - October

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(35 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
AEPG Great Eastern Run
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

46. AEPG Great Eastern Run

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

5k, half marathon

Star4.5

(84 reviews)

Ticket£11.90 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - October 2024
Wednesday, 16 Oct 2024

47. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - October 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat trail
Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

48. Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
