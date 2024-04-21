Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Aquathlons
An Aquathlon race is a multi-sport event that's similar to a triathlon, but only has running and swimming. Looking to take part in an Aquathlon event? Find, compare and book Aquathlons across the UK and near you.
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 TCS London Marathon
London, Greater London
marathon
(53 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
2. 2024 Race to the King
Chichester, West Sussex
ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
3. 2024 Race to the Stones
Lewknor, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
(114 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
4. AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Glasgow, Glasgow City
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
5. AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k
(514 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
6. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Bristol, Bristol City
half marathon, 10k and more
(103 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
7. 2024 The Big Half
London, Greater London
half marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
8. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(314 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
9. 2024 Vitality London 10,000
London, Greater London
10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
10. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(218 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
11. 2024 Ford RideLondon-Essex
London, Greater London
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
12. London 10k 2024
London, Greater London
10k
(1269 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
13. MK Festival of Running
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(110 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
14. 2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend
Brighton, Brighton and Hove
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
15. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
16. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
17. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Molesey, Greater London
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
18. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
19. 2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
London, Greater London
marathon
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
20. Oxford Half 2024
Oxford, Oxfordshire
half marathon
(365 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
21. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(96 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
22. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
23. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
24. Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024
Woodstock, Oxfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(162 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
25. Running GP Oulton Park - March
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(159 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
26. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(69 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
27. Wolverhampton 10k 2024
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
28. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Newport, Newport
10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
29. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
(61 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
30. Middlesbrough Half Marathon and Juniors - March 2024
Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough
half marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
31. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
32. Carlisle Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Carlisle, Cumbria
half marathon, 10k
(34 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
33. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
34. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough
10k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
35. 2024 Bath Half Marathon
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
half marathon
(1 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
36. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(152 reviews)
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
37. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
38. Colchester Stampede 10k 2024
Stanway, Essex
10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
39. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
(176 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
40. RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
Molesey, Greater London
10k
(264 reviews)
Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024
41. 2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
London, Greater London
5k
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
42. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Temple Valley, Hampshire
(229 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
43. HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k
Nantwich, Cheshire East
10k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
44. Welshpool 10k 2024
Welshpool, Powys
10k
(396 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
45. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Manchester, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(112 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
46. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(51 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
47. Up and Running Events - Glasgow Green
Saltmarket, Glasgow City
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
48. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more