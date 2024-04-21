Challenge Events combine our interest in running and hiking with the great outdoors. There is a growing number of Challenge Events in and around the UK throughout the year, with a broad range of options available. Often untimed, the events allow you and your friends to enjoy the challenge whilst taking in some of most beautiful parts of the country. Due to the scenic nature of the events there is always a great atmosphere as participants navigate the countryside. There are a range of distances and multi-day events available, so you can choose what is right for your level. From the famous Everest in the Alps challenge to the Cumbrian Challenge there is an event for everyone. Challenge Events are for those looking to put their navigational skills and physical resilience to test, and take in some breathtaking views along the way.