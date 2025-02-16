All Events
ChevronRight
Challenge Events
ChevronRight
Challenge Events in February 2022
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Challenge Events in February 2022

10 events found
Watersons HALE 10k & 3k
Booked 22 times this week

Sunday, 16 Feb 2025

1. Watersons HALE 10k & 3k

Location

Hale, Greater Manchester

Running

10k and more

Star4.5

(126 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, 23 Feb 2025

2. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.4

(252 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
OMG (One Mile 2 Go) Run

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

3. OMG (One Mile 2 Go) Run

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Star4.7

(9 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

4. Icing on the Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

5. The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon

Location

Warwick, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(369 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Lavenham Railway 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

6. Lavenham Railway 10k

Location

Lavenham, Suffolk

Running

10k

Star4.8

(54 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Farnborough Winter Half Marathon

Sunday, 9 Feb 2025

7. Farnborough Winter Half Marathon

Location

Farnborough, Hampshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(729 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
X Border 10k 2025
Booked 91 times this week

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

8. X Border 10k 2025

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

10k

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perks
Heart
Mayhill Massacre

Saturday, 1 Feb 2025

9. Mayhill Massacre

Location

Huntley, Gloucestershire

Running

10k

Ticket£15 – £18
Booking perks
Heart
Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - February

Sunday, 2 Feb 2025

10. Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - February

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Ticket£15 – £26
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 events
1
image
🇬🇧