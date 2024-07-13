All Events
Challenge Events
Challenge Events in July 2022
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Challenge Events in July 2022

136 events found
2024 Race to the Stones

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

1. 2024 Race to the Stones

Location

Lewknor, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(114 reviews)

Great atmosphere
London 10k 2024
Booked 296 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

2. London 10k 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.7

(1269 reviews)

Ticket£49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Booked 125 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

3. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K

Location

Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
Booked 93 times this week

Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024

4. 2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Booked 66 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

5. AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

Ticket£32
Booking perksRoad
The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Booked 47 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

6. The Sunset Running Festival 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

marathon, 5k and more

Star4.3

(83 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Ultra North 2024
Booked 52 times this week

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

7. Ultra North 2024

Location

Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(123 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
London T100
Booked 60 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

8. London T100

Location

London, Greater London

Running

super sprint

Ticket£51.67 – £249
Booking perks
RunThrough Hillsborough Castle Running Festival
Booked 50 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

9. RunThrough Hillsborough Castle Running Festival

Location

Hillsborough, Lisburn and Castlereagh

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(217 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024
Booked 33 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

10. Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024

Location

Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Running

super sprint

Star4.7

(167 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £225
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

11. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £56
Booking perks
RunThrough Cheshire 10k & 10 Mile - July
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

12. RunThrough Cheshire 10k & 10 Mile - July

Location

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.6

(123 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

13. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Booked 15 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

14. Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024

Location

Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire

Running

10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£33 – £82
Booking perksTrail
Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024
Booked 24 times this week

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

15. Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksFlat trail
The Virtual Explorer 7in7

Monday, 1 Jul 2024

16. The Virtual Explorer 7in7

Location

Ticket£10 – £155
Booking perksFlat road
Run Dorney 5k & 10k Evening Runs - July
Booked 3 times this week

Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

17. Run Dorney 5k & 10k Evening Runs - July

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksFlat
Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k- July
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

18. Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k- July

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perks
RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

19. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£49 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Holme Valley 5 Miler

Friday, 5 Jul 2024

20. The Holme Valley 5 Miler

Location

Holmbridge, West Yorkshire

Ticket£14 – £16
Booking perksHilly trail
Faccombe Backyard Ultra

Friday, 5 Jul 2024

21. Faccombe Backyard Ultra

Location

Faccombe, Hampshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.9

(5 reviews)

Ticket£85
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Midweek Chasing Numbers 7
Booked 1 time this week

Friday, 5 Jul 2024

22. Midweek Chasing Numbers 7

Location

Egham, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, 5k, 10k

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
London to Amsterdam Cycle - July

Friday, 5 Jul 2024

23. London to Amsterdam Cycle - July

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£150
Booking perksRoad
FixAddiction Triathlon

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

24. FixAddiction Triathlon

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star3.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

25. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Herne Bay, Kent

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.3

(84 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Midnight Marathon, Half Marathon and Ultra Marathon

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

26. Midnight Marathon, Half Marathon and Ultra Marathon

Location

Dartford, Kent

Running

half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star3.9

(9 reviews)

Ticket£29 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
FixAddiction 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

27. FixAddiction 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star4.6

(7 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Trek This City

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

28. Trek This City

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Run To Infinity & Beyond 4

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

29. Run To Infinity & Beyond 4

Location

Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Euro Football Marathon & Half Marathon 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

30. Euro Football Marathon & Half Marathon 2024

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

31. July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

32. RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024

Location

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.8

(65 reviews)

Ticket£18.33 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

33. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Location

Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£40 – £85
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon (BBCHM)
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

34. Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon (BBCHM)

Location

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Running

5k

Star4.4

(152 reviews)

Ticket£37 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Summer 10k - July

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

35. Summer 10k - July

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£21
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

36. The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.4

(38 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - July 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

37. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - July 2024

Location

Greater London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Ticket£28.33 – £48
Booking perks
Fareham Triathlon Series

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

38. Fareham Triathlon Series

Location

Fareham, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star3.3

(90 reviews)

Ticket£17.76 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Hitchin Triathlon

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

39. Hitchin Triathlon

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.7

(63 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £53
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Blacksheep 3 and 6 Hour Challenge 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

40. Blacksheep 3 and 6 Hour Challenge 2024

Location

Masham, North Yorkshire

Star4.9

(17 reviews)

Ticket£34 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Mid Kent 5

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

41. The Mid Kent 5

Location

Staplehurst, Kent

Star4.9

(63 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Summer Ready Run

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

42. The Summer Ready Run

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Cops and Robbers 10k

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

43. Cops and Robbers 10k

Location

Lancaster, Lancashire

Running

10k

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
The Balmy Bicton 10k

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

44. The Balmy Bicton 10k

Location

East Budleigh, Devon

Running

10k

Star4.9

(10 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

45. Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland

Running

10k

Star4.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

46. SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

super sprint

Star4.6

(45 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Castle 5k Series - July

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

47. Castle 5k Series - July

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

5k

Star4.9

(10 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - July
Booked 5 times this week

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

48. RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - July

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.6

(17 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
