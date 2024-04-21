Events are back on! Following recent advice from the UK goverment, mass-particiption sports events can now take place again. Event directors are working hard to hold events in ways that ensure the safety and social distancing of all participants, including the use of staggered starts, hand sanitising stations, and no-contact aid stations & pack collection. We've done the hard work of finding out which events are going ahead, and finding out what COVID-19 safety precautions are being taken to protect you and your fellow participants. Look for events marked with our C-19 Plan badge to find events that have a verified plan for hosting an event safely during this time.