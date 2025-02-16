All Events
Covid-19 Planned Races
Covid-19 Planned Races in February 2022
10 events found
Booked 22 times this week
Sunday, 16 Feb 2025
1. Watersons HALE 10k & 3k
Hale, Greater Manchester
10k and more
4.5
(126 reviews)
£10 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 18 times this week
Sunday, 23 Feb 2025
2. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Prestwold, Leicestershire
half marathon and more
4.4
(252 reviews)
£25 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
3. OMG (One Mile 2 Go) Run
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
4.7
(9 reviews)
£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
4. Icing on the Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k
4.8
(24 reviews)
£30 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 9 times this week
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
5. The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon
Warwick, Warwickshire
half marathon and more
4.7
(369 reviews)
£5 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
6. Lavenham Railway 10k
Lavenham, Suffolk
10k
4.8
(54 reviews)
£24 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Sunday, 9 Feb 2025
7. Farnborough Winter Half Marathon
Farnborough, Hampshire
half marathon and more
4.7
(729 reviews)
£33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 91 times this week
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
8. X Border 10k 2025
Carlisle, Cumbria
10k
£20 – £22
Booking perks
Saturday, 1 Feb 2025
9. Mayhill Massacre
Huntley, Gloucestershire
10k
£15 – £18
Booking perks
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
10. Regents Park 10k by Mornington Chasers - February
London, Greater London
10k
£15 – £26
Booking perksRoad
