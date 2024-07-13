Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
1. 2024 Race to the Stones
Lewknor, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
(114 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
2. London 10k 2024
London, Greater London
10k
(1269 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
3. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough
10k
Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024
4. 2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
London, Greater London
5k
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
5. AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
6. The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
marathon, 5k and more
(83 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
7. Ultra North 2024
Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon and more
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
8. London T100
London, Greater London
super sprint
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
9. RunThrough Hillsborough Castle Running Festival
Hillsborough, Lisburn and Castlereagh
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(217 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
10. Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024
Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
super sprint
(167 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
11. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
12. RunThrough Cheshire 10k & 10 Mile - July
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10k, 10 miles and more
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
13. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
14. Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire
10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
15. Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
16. The Virtual Explorer 7in7
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
17. Run Dorney 5k & 10k Evening Runs - July
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k and more
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
18. Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k- July
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
19. RunThrough Dorney Evening Triathlon - July
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(1 reviews)
Friday, 5 Jul 2024
20. The Holme Valley 5 Miler
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
Friday, 5 Jul 2024
21. Faccombe Backyard Ultra
Faccombe, Hampshire
ultramarathon
(5 reviews)
Friday, 5 Jul 2024
22. Midweek Chasing Numbers 7
Egham, Surrey
ultramarathon, marathon, 5k, 10k
(5 reviews)
Friday, 5 Jul 2024
23. London to Amsterdam Cycle - July
London, Greater London
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
24. FixAddiction Triathlon
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
sprint, super sprint
(8 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
25. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Herne Bay, Kent
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(84 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
26. Midnight Marathon, Half Marathon and Ultra Marathon
Dartford, Kent
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
27. FixAddiction 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
10k, 5k, half marathon
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
28. Trek This City
Richmond, Greater London
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
29. Run To Infinity & Beyond 4
Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
30. Euro Football Marathon & Half Marathon 2024
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
31. July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
32. RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k
(65 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
33. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024
Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
34. Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon (BBCHM)
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
5k
(152 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
35. Summer 10k - July
Tring, Hertfordshire
10k
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
36. The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half Marathon
Richmond, Greater London
10k, half marathon
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
37. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - July 2024
Greater London, Greater London
half marathon
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
38. Fareham Triathlon Series
Fareham, Hampshire
sprint
(90 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
39. Hitchin Triathlon
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
sprint, super sprint
(63 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
40. Blacksheep 3 and 6 Hour Challenge 2024
Masham, North Yorkshire
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
41. The Mid Kent 5
Staplehurst, Kent
(63 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
42. The Summer Ready Run
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
43. Cops and Robbers 10k
Lancaster, Lancashire
10k
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
44. The Balmy Bicton 10k
East Budleigh, Devon
10k
(10 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
45. Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland
10k
(4 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
46. SWMA Tri Series Race 3
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
super sprint
(45 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
47. Castle 5k Series - July
Carlisle, Cumbria
5k
(10 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
48. RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - July
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(17 reviews)