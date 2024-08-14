All Events
Duathlons in August 2022
Duathlons in August 2022
2 events found
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
1. SWMA Tri Series Race 4
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
4.6
(62 reviews)
£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
2. Manchester Airport Duathlon - August
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
3.3
(1 reviews)
£20 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
