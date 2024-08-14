All Events
ChevronRight
Duathlons
ChevronRight
Duathlons in August 2022
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Duathlons in August 2022

2 events found
SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024

1. SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Manchester Airport Duathlon - August

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

2. Manchester Airport Duathlon - August

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Star3.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events
1
image
🇬🇧