Duathlon Events in Bath, South West 2024-2025

5events found
SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

1. SWMA Tri Series Race 1

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024

2. SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.6

(17 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024

3. SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

super sprint

Star4.6

(45 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024

4. SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024

5. SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
