Duathlon Events in Bath, South West 2024-2025
Booked 2 times this week
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
1. SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
4.6
(24 reviews)
£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Booked 1 time this week
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
2. SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
4.6
(17 reviews)
£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
3. SWMA Tri Series Race 3
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
super sprint
4.6
(45 reviews)
£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
4. SWMA Tri Series Race 4
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
4.6
(62 reviews)
£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
5. SWMA Tri Series Race 5
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
4.7
(21 reviews)
£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
