All Events
ChevronRight
Duathlons
ChevronRight
South West
ChevronRight
Bristol
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Duathlons in Bristol

7 events found
Taurus Beast Duathlon
Booked 3 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

1. Taurus Beast Duathlon

Location

Aylburton, Gloucestershire

Ticket£25
Booking perks
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, 8 May 2024

2. SWMA Tri Series Race 1

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

3. SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.6

(17 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

4. SWMA Tri Series Race 3

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

super sprint

Star4.6

(45 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024

5. SWMA Tri Series Race 4

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.6

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024

6. SWMA Tri Series Race 5

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint

Star4.7

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Last Tri
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

7. The Last Tri

Location

Lydney, Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, olympic

Star4.5

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 events
1
image
🇬🇧