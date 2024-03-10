All Events
Duathlons in Bristol
7 events found
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
1. Taurus Beast Duathlon
Aylburton, Gloucestershire
£25
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
2. SWMA Tri Series Race 1
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
4.6
(24 reviews)
£15 – £35
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
3. SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
4.6
(17 reviews)
£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
4. SWMA Tri Series Race 3
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
super sprint
4.6
(45 reviews)
£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
5. SWMA Tri Series Race 4
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
4.6
(62 reviews)
£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024
6. SWMA Tri Series Race 5
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
4.7
(21 reviews)
£15 – £35
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
7. The Last Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
4.5
(62 reviews)
£20 – £55
Great atmosphereFlat road
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 events