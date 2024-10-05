All Events
ChevronRight
Duathlons
ChevronRight
North East
CloseSelect sport
Duathlon
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Duathlons in North East

1 events found
Kielder Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

1. Kielder Marathon Weekend

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.9

(22 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 events
1
image
🇬🇧