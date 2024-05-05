All Events
Duathlons in North West
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. The Duathlon
Elland, West Yorkshire
3.9
(8 reviews)
£20 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 19 May 2024
2. Dunham Massey Duathlon
Timperley, Greater Manchester
4.3
(10 reviews)
£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
3. Woodford Community Duathlon - June
Woodford, Greater Manchester
4.8
(2 reviews)
£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
4. Central Lancashire Duathlon
Preston, Lancashire
4.5
(18 reviews)
£18 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
5. Manchester Airport Duathlon - August
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
3.3
(1 reviews)
£20 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
6. Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
super sprint
4.7
(27 reviews)
£21.66 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
