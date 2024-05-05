All Events
Duathlons
North West
Duathlon
Duathlons in North West

6 events found
The Duathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. The Duathlon

Location

Elland, West Yorkshire

Star3.9

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Dunham Massey Duathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

2. Dunham Massey Duathlon

Location

Timperley, Greater Manchester

Star4.3

(10 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Woodford Community Duathlon - June

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

3. Woodford Community Duathlon - June

Location

Woodford, Greater Manchester

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Central Lancashire Duathlon

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

4. Central Lancashire Duathlon

Location

Preston, Lancashire

Star4.5

(18 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Manchester Airport Duathlon - August

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

5. Manchester Airport Duathlon - August

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Star3.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

6. Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon

Location

Wilmslow, Cheshire East

Running

super sprint

Star4.7

(27 reviews)

Ticket£21.66 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
