Triathlon Events in Peterborough, East of England 2024-2025

Peterborough has a buzzing triathlon community, and PACTRAC is one of the UK’s biggest tri clubs, so be sure to sign up. If you’re a beginner, the Harborough Triathlon offers short distance Super-Sprint and Sprint options, as well as a relay event if you want to get a group of friends together. Nearby, the Vitruvian Triathlon is an iconic 70.3 event, attracting over 1,000 participants each year.