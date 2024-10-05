All Events
Duathlons
Scotland
Duathlons in Scotland
3 events found
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
1. Kielder Marathon Weekend
Hexham, Northumberland
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
4.9
(22 reviews)
£8 – £60
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
2. East Fortune Duathlon
North Berwick, East Lothian Council
4.7
(1 reviews)
£25 – £45
Great atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
3. Edinburgh Duathlon
Longniddry, East Lothian Council
4.5
(49 reviews)
Great atmosphere
