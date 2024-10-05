All Events
Duathlons
Scotland
Duathlons in Scotland

3 events found
Kielder Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

1. Kielder Marathon Weekend

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.9

(22 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
East Fortune Duathlon

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

2. East Fortune Duathlon

Location

North Berwick, East Lothian Council

Star4.7

(1 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £45
Great atmosphereFlat road
Edinburgh Duathlon

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

3. Edinburgh Duathlon

Location

Longniddry, East Lothian Council

Star4.5

(49 reviews)

Great atmosphere
