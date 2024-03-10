Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Duathlons in South East
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
1. Dorney Lake Duathlon - March
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
2. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
3. London Duathlon 2024
Richmond, Greater London
(238 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
4. Spring Duathlons
Gravesend, Kent
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
5. Dorney Lake Duathlon - April
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. Easter Duathlons
Gravesend, Kent
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
7. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
(99 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
8. Eastbourne Triathlon
Eastbourne, East Sussex
sprint, 5k and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
9. Fareham Triathlon Series
Fareham, Hampshire
sprint
(90 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
10. Nettleden Duathlon
Nettleden, Hertfordshire
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
11. Dorney Lake Duathlon - November 2024
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
(15 reviews)
Friday, 1 Mar 2030
12. Eton Dorney Duathlon
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
13. Buckinghamshire Duathlon
Tring, Buckinghamshire
Sunday, 26 May 2024
14. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
15. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
16. The One on the River - Marlow
Marlow, Buckinghamshire