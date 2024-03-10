All Events
Duathlons in South East

16 events found
Dorney Lake Duathlon - March
Booked 13 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

1. Dorney Lake Duathlon - March

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Star4.6

(15 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £85
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

2. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £56
Booking perks
Heart
London Duathlon 2024
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

3. London Duathlon 2024

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Star4.7

(238 reviews)

Ticket£41 – £109
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Spring Duathlons
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

4. Spring Duathlons

Location

Gravesend, Kent

Ticket£22 – £34
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Dorney Lake Duathlon - April
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

5. Dorney Lake Duathlon - April

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Star4.9

(15 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £85
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Easter Duathlons

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

6. Easter Duathlons

Location

Gravesend, Kent

Ticket£22 – £33
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

7. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Eastbourne Triathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

8. Eastbourne Triathlon

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

sprint, 5k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Heart
Fareham Triathlon Series

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

9. Fareham Triathlon Series

Location

Fareham, Hampshire

Running

sprint

Star3.3

(90 reviews)

Ticket£17.76 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Nettleden Duathlon

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

10. Nettleden Duathlon

Location

Nettleden, Hertfordshire

Star4.8

(11 reviews)

Ticket£16.67 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Dorney Lake Duathlon - November 2024

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

11. Dorney Lake Duathlon - November 2024

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Star4.6

(15 reviews)

Ticket£45 – £85
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Eton Dorney Duathlon

Friday, 1 Mar 2030

12. Eton Dorney Duathlon

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Heart
Buckinghamshire Duathlon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

13. Buckinghamshire Duathlon

Location

Tring, Buckinghamshire

Heart
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

14. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint

Ticket£20 – £75
Booking perks
Heart
The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

15. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more

Ticket£25 – £75
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The One on the River - Marlow
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

16. The One on the River - Marlow

Location

Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Ticket£25 – £110
Booking perks
Heart
