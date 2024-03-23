All Events
Duathlons
Wales
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Duathlons in Wales
3 events found
Booked 13 times this week
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
1. Mumbles Duathlon
The Mumbles, Swansea
5.0
(2 reviews)
£64.95
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
2. Wildflower Duathlon
Llanarthne, Carmarthenshire
4.6
(66 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. Wales Duathlon
Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan
4.5
(31 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events