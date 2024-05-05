All Events
Duathlons in Yorkshire and the Humber

2 events found
The Duathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. The Duathlon

Location

Elland, West Yorkshire

Star3.9

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Woodford Community Duathlon - June

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

2. Woodford Community Duathlon - June

Location

Woodford, Greater Manchester

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
