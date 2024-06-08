All Events
Duathlons
Duathlons in June 2022
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Duathlons in June 2022
5 events found
Booked 6 times this week
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
1. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Chichester, West Sussex
olympic, sprint and more
3.7
(99 reviews)
£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
2. Woodford Community Duathlon - June
Woodford, Greater Manchester
4.8
(2 reviews)
£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
3. SWMA Tri Series Race 2
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint, super sprint
4.6
(17 reviews)
£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
4. Eastbourne Triathlon
Eastbourne, East Sussex
sprint, 5k and more
4.6
(6 reviews)
£42 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Booked 2 times this week
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
5. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more
£25 – £75
Booking perksRoad
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 events