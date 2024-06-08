All Events
Duathlons in June 2022

5 events found
Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

1. Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series Weekend

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star3.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Woodford Community Duathlon - June

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

2. Woodford Community Duathlon - June

Location

Woodford, Greater Manchester

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

3. SWMA Tri Series Race 2

Location

Cromhall, South Gloucestershire

Running

sprint, super sprint

Star4.6

(17 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Eastbourne Triathlon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

4. Eastbourne Triathlon

Location

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Running

sprint, 5k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £110
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Heart
The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

5. The One for the Planet - Powered by the Climate Games

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, sprint, super sprint, 10k and more

Ticket£25 – £75
Booking perksRoad
Heart
