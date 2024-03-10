All Events
Duathlons
Duathlons in March 2022
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
1. Dorney Lake Duathlon - March
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
4.6
(15 reviews)
£45 – £85
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. Mumbles Duathlon
The Mumbles, Swansea
5.0
(2 reviews)
£64.95
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
3. Taurus Beast Duathlon
Aylburton, Gloucestershire
£25
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
4. Spring Duathlons
Gravesend, Kent
£22 – £34
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
5. Oulton Park Spring Duathlon 2024 - Inc British Standard Distance Championship
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
£25 – £70
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
6. Ely 115 Squadron Duathlon 2024
Ely, Cambridgeshire
£18.33 – £45
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
7. Donut Duathlon Spring
Paignton, Torbay
£17 – £34
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
8. East Fortune Duathlon
North Berwick, East Lothian Council
4.7
(1 reviews)
£25 – £45
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
9. Buckinghamshire Duathlon
Tring, Buckinghamshire
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
10. Edinburgh Duathlon
Longniddry, East Lothian Council
4.5
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
11. Wildflower Duathlon
Llanarthne, Carmarthenshire
4.6
(66 reviews)
