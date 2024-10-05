All Events
Duathlons
Duathlons in October 2022
3 events found
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
1. Kielder Marathon Weekend
Hexham, Northumberland
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
4.9
(22 reviews)
£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
2. Oulton Park Autumn Duathlon
Tarporley, Cheshire West and Chester
4.8
(24 reviews)
£20 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
3. The Last Tri
Lydney, Gloucestershire
sprint, olympic
4.5
(62 reviews)
£20 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
