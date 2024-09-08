All Events
Duathlons
Duathlons in September 2022
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Duathlons in September 2022
4 events found
Booked 17 times this week
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
1. London Duathlon 2024
Richmond, Greater London
4.7
(238 reviews)
£41 – £109
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
2. Nettleden Duathlon
Nettleden, Hertfordshire
4.8
(11 reviews)
£16.67 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024
3. SWMA Tri Series Race 5
Cromhall, South Gloucestershire
sprint
4.7
(21 reviews)
£15 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Booked 1 time this week
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
4. Wilmslow Autumn Triathlon
Wilmslow, Cheshire East
super sprint
4.7
(27 reviews)
£21.66 – £71
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events