2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

08:30 Baggage drop opens

09:50 Elite wheelchair race starts

10:00 Wave 1, 2 & 3 Start

10:10 Wave 4, 5 & 6 Start

Cut-off 4.5 hours from last starter

*Timings are subject to change for 2024

Age Requirements

All runners must be aged 17 or older on the day of the event in order to take part.

Race Packs

Your race pack including a race weekend brochure, spectator guide, running number and timing chip will be posted to you and will arrive within 7 days of the event.

Race pack collection for overseas entrants on Saturday 5 & Sunday 6 October.

Baggage

A baggage facility will be available before the race, open from 08:30am. It will be located on Museum Avenue near the Event Village in the Civic Centre. Runners can deposit one bag, which must display a baggage label (which is a tear-off strip on the bottom of your race number). Valuables are left at your own risk.

Pacers

Pacers will be running with sail flags that correspond with the following times: 1:30, 1:45, 2:00, 2:15, 2:30, 2:45 and 3:00. Look out for them in your stating pen, they are a friendly bunch and there to enhance your experience and help you achieve your goal finish time!

Aid Stations

There will be four aid stations along the route. Water (Brecon Carreg), energy gels (HIGH5) and energy drinks will be available.