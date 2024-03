2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

One of the largest and most exciting road races in Europe, the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon will be returning to the streets of Cardiff this October.

A member of the SuperHalfs series and awarded an Elite Label by World Athletics, the flat, fast course passes all of the city’s most breathtaking scenery and iconic landmarks including Cardiff Castle, the Principality

Stadium, Civic Centre and stunning Cardiff Bay. Join the thousands of other runners being cheered along the way by the crowds of spectators lining the streets.

General entries always sell out early, but you can still run for Lead Charity NSPCC ExternalLink or one of the other amazing official charities ExternalLink

Mae Hanner Marathon Caerdydd Cymdeithas Adeiladu Principality wedi tyfu i fod yn un o’r rasys ffordd mwyaf cyffrous a phoblogaidd yn Ewrop. Hwn yw’r ail hanner marathon mwyaf yn y DU a dyma’r digwyddiad mwyaf yng Nghymru o ran codi arian ar ran elusennau amrywiol.