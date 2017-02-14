MTC JOGLE 2026
MTC JOGLE 2026
£300 - £3200
About
This once in a lifetime, 17 day adventure covers over 850 miles between John O'Groats to Land's End. With runners expected to tackle 50 miles a day, this is the ultimate test of endurance. Experience this momentous route and create amazing memories along the way.
JOGLE 2026
Fri, 13 Mar 2026
John o' Groats, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Post Office, John o' Groats, Wick KW1 4YR, UK
Start times
Friday, 13 Mar 2026
JOGLE 2026: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for MTC JOGLE 2026
JOGLE 2026
860mi
£300 - £3200
Route information
This adventure covers the distance between John O'Groats in the north of Scotland and Land's End in western Cornwall, amounting to 17 days and around 860 miles of running. The route is almost all on-road - amendments are made each year to ensure that busy routes are avoided, allowing runners to really enjoy this event.
Day 1
The first day of running begins in John O'Groats and finishes in Helmsdale, a fishing village on the east coast of Sutherland. This route entails 53 miles of running.
Day 2
Starting in Helmsdale, runners will make their way south towards Alness, which lies near the Cromarty Firth. This leg consists of 45 miles of running.
Day 3
Covering 55 miles, runners will begin in Alness and head inland, finishing in the popular ski resort of Aviemore in the Cairngorms National Park.
Day 4
56 miles of running will take participants from Aviemore into Perthshire, where they will conclude the leg in Pitlochry.
Day 5
The route for the fifth day is a stretch of 55 miles from Pitlochry to Dunfermline in Fife.
Day 6
Covering just over 50 miles, runners will leave Dunfermline, heading past Edinburgh, and reach the Scottish borders. This leg will finish in the town of Selkirk.
Day 7
On the seventh day of the challenge, runners will cross the border into England and reach Carlisle. This section will consist of 55 miles of running.
Day 8
Beginning in Carlisle, runners will head through the Lake District, concluding their 56 miles of running in Burton-in-Kendal.
Day 9
Runners will leave the Lake District behind and reach Lancashire, covering the 55 miles that take them to Haydock, just north of Liverpool.
Day 10
57 miles of running will take entrants from Haydock, past Liverpool, and into Shropshire, where the leg will end at Shrewsbury.
Day 11
The eleventh day of the challenge will see participants travelling the 55 miles between Shrewsbury and Worcester.
Day 12
From Worcester, participants will run the 54 miles towards Bristol.
Day 13
Day 13 will bring runners through Somerset and into the town of Wellington, covering 55 miles.
Day 14
The week two mark of the event will see participants tackle a slightly shorter distance of 47 miles, from Wellington to Okehampton in Devonshire, on the northern edge of Dartmoor.
Day 15
Covering 47 miles, runners will finally reach their destination county of Cornwall, concluding the leg in the beautiful market town of St Austell.
Day 16
Another shorter distance is covered on the penultimate day. 30 miles will be covered, with runners finishing this section of the race in the port town of Hale.
Day 17
The final day of the event covers a short distance of 19 miles, with runners heading through the beautiful Cornish countryside to their final destination of Land's End.
Checkpoints
It is important that the organiser gains an early understanding of the group of entrants each year. From Day 1 they look to offer check-points at 8 mile intervals. However, this is usually extended in distance by the request of runners. That said, if just one runner needs extra support, they will be there to assist them.
Included Merchandise and Gear
At John O’Groats you will be provided with Hi-Viz clothing which will consist of a showerproof jacket and six technical tops. This clothing will be branded with the Ultra Running Logo, the race name ‘JOGLE’ and your personal name.
Course Record
1st - Jean-Louis Vidal, 185:00:04
2nd - Adam Holland, 205:00:59
3rd - Sean Maley, 215:00:26
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Finisher's trophy
- Bottle of champagne
- FREE MTC road shoes (received two months before the race)
- Second complimentary pair of MTC shoes (if a competitor agrees to run the entire event using only MTC shoes)
- 16 nights accommodation
- Breakfast and evening meals
- Snacks and drinks on the route
- Maps and GPX downloads
- High-Viz running clothing
- Live tracking
- GPX files and map downloads
How to get there
Post Office, John o' Groats, Wick KW1 4YR, UK
Start & Finish
All competitors must make their way to the start in John O'Groats and make their way home from the finish at Land's End.
By Train
Thurso Train Station is approximately 20 miles from the start in John O'Groats.
Accommodation
It is each competitors responsibility to book their own accommodation at the start at John O’Groats and after the finish at Land’s End.
Arrangements are in place with Hotels, B&B’s and Travelodges along the route for the end of Days 1 through to 16. After a long day of running you can be confident you will have a good bed and shower waiting for you. Please be aware that rooms will be shared.
Event day logistics
This event is a 17 day run from John O'Groats to Lands End, fully supported from start to finish.
Day 1
- 53.1 miles
- Ascent: 1,149 m, Descent: 1,124 m
- Start: John O’Groats
- Finish: Helmsdale Hostel, KW8 6JR
Day 2
- 45.7 miles
- Ascent: 788 m, Descent: 789 m
- Start: Helmsdale Hostel
- Finish: Westmore B&B, Alness IV17 0QQ
Day 3
- 55.5 miles
- Ascent: 1276 m, Descent: 1082 m
- Start: Westmore B&B
- Finish: Aviemore Youth Hostel, Aviemore PH22 1PR
Day 4
- 56.2 miles
- Ascent: 1,107 m, Descent: 1,192 m
- Start: Aviemore Youth Hostel, Aviemore
- Finish: Pitochry Youth Hostel, Pitlochry PH16 5HJ
Day 5
- 56 miles
- Ascent: 1,247 m, Descent: 1,263 m
- Start: Pitochry Youth Hostel
- Finish: Travelodge Dunfermline, KY11 8RY
Day 6
- 51.7 miles
- Ascent: 1,359 m, Descent: 1,241 m
- Start: Travelodge Dunfermline
- Finish: The Gordon Arms, TD7 5LE
Day 7
- 55.4 miles
- Ascent: 1,071 m, Descent: 1,277 m
- Start: The Gordon Arms
- Finish: Travelodge Carlisle Central, CA1 1NL
Day 8
- 56.5 miles
- Ascent: 1,279 m, Descent: 1,244 m
- Start: Travelodge Carlisle Central
- Finish: Travelodge Burton, LA6 1JF
Day 9
- 55.4 miles
- Ascent: 653 m, Descent: 658 m
- Start: Travelodge Burton
- Finish: Travelodge Haydock, WA11 9TL
Day 10
- 57.7 miles
- Ascent: 651 m, Descent: 594 m
- Start: Travelodge Haydock
- Finish: Premier Inn, Harmer Hill, Shreswbury, SY4 3DS
Day 11
- 55 miles
- Ascent: 1,183 m, Descent: 1,273 m
- Start: Premier Inn
- Finish: Travelodge Worcester, WR1 2QS
Day 12
- 55.5 miles
- Ascent: 527m, Descent: 488 m
- Start: Travelodge Worcester
- Finish: Travelodge Bristol Filton, BS34 5GN
Day 13
- 54.7 miles
- Ascent: 712 m, Descent: 710 m
- Start: Travelodge Bristol
- Finish: Travelodge Wellington Somerset, TA21 9AD
Day 14
- 48.3 miles
- Ascent: 760 m, Descent: 702 m
- Start: Travelodge Wellington Somerset
- Finish: Travelodge Okehampton, EX20 4LY
Day 15
- 47.8 miles
- Ascent: 1,475 m, Descent: 1,732 m
- Start: Travelodge Okehampton
- Finish: Travelodge St Austell, PL25 5BU
Day 16
- 30.6 miles
- Ascent: 871 m, Descent: 898 m
- Start: Travelodge St Austell
- Finish: Travelodge Hayle, TR27 5DG
Day 17
- 19.1 miles
- Ascent: 411 m, Descent: 357 m
- Start: Travelodge Hayle
- Finish: Lands End, TR19 7AA
Kit List
The following items are compulsory:
- Backpack or equivalent
- Head Torch with spare batteries
- Maps, these will be provided prior to the days race
- Waterproof map case
- Compass or GPS device
- Whistle
- Mobile phone
- Basic First Aid Kit, blister treatment, pain relief etc
Main Meals
Breakfast for the first few days is a full hot breakfast. On earlier start days there will be food to suit each runner, such as porridge, cereal, banana, yogurt. You will eat well, and evening meals will often be at local restaurants. (Drinks, starters and deserts are not included)
Snacks
Along the route there will be checkpoints where runners will be provided with water, and soft drinks, as well as a variety of snacks such as sandwiches, malt-loaf, and other options.
Dietary Restrictions
You will be asked to give your food preferences and highlight any allergies that you may have. You will be burning a significant number of calories so it is important you receive food which is suitable for you. If you do have a special dietary requirement you may have to provide your own supplementary food.
Tracking and SOS Signals
Each competitor will be given a tracking devise which will enable individuals progress to be monitored and recorded. The tracking devices also have inbuilt SOS buttons in case of an emergency or required assistance.
Allowance
Within your entry fee is a non-refundable £30.00 allowance. During the race you can ask the organiser to purchase any personal items that you need. This can be topped up if you wish to the organiser to purchase more items for you.
Cut-Off times
This is an extremely challenging event which few will be able to complete, therefore cut-off times have been set in advance. These cut-off times have been set based on a minimum average speed of 4 mph. This is for the first 10 days and if you fall behind you will be given a warning, and if the next day is also below 4 mph you will be withdrawn from the event.
The final 7 days will have some flexibility on the 4 mph limit, at the discretion of the race director. Runners will not be allowed to run after 22:00 on days 1-16.
Failure to Complete a Day
If a competitor fails to complete any individual day, at any stage of the race, they will be out of the race, and will be transferred at the discretion of the organiser to the nearest train station or other agreed point.
Cup-Free
JOGLE is a cup-free event. You must bring a reusable bottle or cup to use at filling stations.
FAQs
Is my accommodation included in the price for the MTC JOGLE 2026?
Yes accommodation for days 1 to 16 is included.
Is the food included in the price for the MTC JOGLE 2026?
Yes you will receive breakfast and an evening meal, as well as snacks and drinks throughout each day.
Will I receive route maps for the MTC JOGLE 2026?
Yes contestants will receive maps and GPX downloads.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
