MTC JOGLE 2026

This adventure covers the distance between John O'Groats in the north of Scotland and Land's End in western Cornwall, amounting to 17 days and around 860 miles of running. The route is almost all on-road - amendments are made each year to ensure that busy routes are avoided, allowing runners to really enjoy this event.

Day 1

The first day of running begins in John O'Groats and finishes in Helmsdale, a fishing village on the east coast of Sutherland. This route entails 53 miles of running.

Day 2

Starting in Helmsdale, runners will make their way south towards Alness, which lies near the Cromarty Firth. This leg consists of 45 miles of running.

Day 3

Covering 55 miles, runners will begin in Alness and head inland, finishing in the popular ski resort of Aviemore in the Cairngorms National Park.

Day 4

56 miles of running will take participants from Aviemore into Perthshire, where they will conclude the leg in Pitlochry.

Day 5

The route for the fifth day is a stretch of 55 miles from Pitlochry to Dunfermline in Fife.

Day 6

Covering just over 50 miles, runners will leave Dunfermline, heading past Edinburgh, and reach the Scottish borders. This leg will finish in the town of Selkirk.

Day 7

On the seventh day of the challenge, runners will cross the border into England and reach Carlisle. This section will consist of 55 miles of running.

Day 8

Beginning in Carlisle, runners will head through the Lake District, concluding their 56 miles of running in Burton-in-Kendal.

Day 9

Runners will leave the Lake District behind and reach Lancashire, covering the 55 miles that take them to Haydock, just north of Liverpool.

Day 10

57 miles of running will take entrants from Haydock, past Liverpool, and into Shropshire, where the leg will end at Shrewsbury.

Day 11

The eleventh day of the challenge will see participants travelling the 55 miles between Shrewsbury and Worcester.

Day 12

From Worcester, participants will run the 54 miles towards Bristol.

Day 13

Day 13 will bring runners through Somerset and into the town of Wellington, covering 55 miles.

Day 14

The week two mark of the event will see participants tackle a slightly shorter distance of 47 miles, from Wellington to Okehampton in Devonshire, on the northern edge of Dartmoor.

Day 15

Covering 47 miles, runners will finally reach their destination county of Cornwall, concluding the leg in the beautiful market town of St Austell.

Day 16

Another shorter distance is covered on the penultimate day. 30 miles will be covered, with runners finishing this section of the race in the port town of Hale.

Day 17

The final day of the event covers a short distance of 19 miles, with runners heading through the beautiful Cornish countryside to their final destination of Land's End.

Checkpoints

It is important that the organiser gains an early understanding of the group of entrants each year. From Day 1 they look to offer check-points at 8 mile intervals. However, this is usually extended in distance by the request of runners. That said, if just one runner needs extra support, they will be there to assist them.

Included Merchandise and Gear

At John O’Groats you will be provided with Hi-Viz clothing which will consist of a showerproof jacket and six technical tops. This clothing will be branded with the Ultra Running Logo, the race name ‘JOGLE’ and your personal name.

Course Record

1st - Jean-Louis Vidal, 185:00:04

2nd - Adam Holland, 205:00:59

3rd - Sean Maley, 215:00:26