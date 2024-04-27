Aldershot Little Troopers 10k
1 / 3
Aldershot Little Troopers 10k
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£5 - £25
About
Join this running event based in Aldershot in support of a fantastic cause, Little Troopers, and its work helping military children. The fast, flat, closed-road route is perfect for a range of abilities, from novice runners to seasoned athletes, and there's even a Children's Fun Run for your little ones! Come along to support an amazing charity and claim your finisher's medal.
Children's 1k Fun Run and 10k
View details
Sat, 27 Apr 2024 - Sun, 28 Apr 2024
View logistics
Aldershot, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Raceways.
Where and when
Location
2JL, Queen's Ave, Aldershot GU11 2JL, UK
Start times
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
Children's 1k Fun Run: 11:15 am
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
10k: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Aldershot Little Troopers 10k
10k
10km
£23 - £25
Children's 1k Fun Run
1km
£5
Route information
This brand new event based in Aldershot is in support of the charity Little Troopers, which supports children with one or both parents serving in the British military. You can expect a fast, flat route run along closed roads through the town of Aldershot, with a mixture of tarmac roads, footpaths and canal towpaths underfoot. Ideal for all abilities, the field will be a mixture of community charity fun runners, experienced runners and everyone in between!
The race will begin from the Aldershot Military Stadium, heading down towards the Garrison Sports Centre, before continuing on to Queens Parade, with a short section along Basingstoke Canal. Then runners will loop around the Aldershot Garrison and head past the Military Museum before a sprint finish in front of the main grandstand.
Little Troopers will be holding a 1k Children's Fun Run which starts and ends next to the adult finish line. All children receive a medal and certificate, so the whole family can enjoy the fun!
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Officially measured and licensed 10k course
- Post-race snacks
- Optional finisher's t-shirts available
- Race photography available to purchase
How to get there
2JL, Queen's Ave, Aldershot GU11 2JL, UKGet full directions
By Car
Aldershot Military Stadium is a 20-minute drive from Guildford via the A31 and a 25-minute drive from Basingstoke via the M3.
Event day logistics
09:30 10k starts
11:15 Children's 1k Fun Run starts
Fundraising
Runners will have the option to enter the race for free by committing to fundraising £100 for Little Troopers, and a portion of the profits from the race will be donated directly to the charity to help fund the continued support of military children and families.
FAQs
What's included in my entry for the Aldershot Little Troopers 10k?
Included in your entry is a finisher's medal, post-race snacks, chip-timed results and the opportunity to purchase race photography.
What is the route like at the Aldershot Little Troopers 10k?
The route is fast and flat, run along closed roads through Aldershot. Expect some mixed terrain underfoot, with a combination of tarmac roads and footpaths and canal towpaths.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£5 - £25