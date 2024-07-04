Participants should plan to arrive from 6:30am to find their start wave.

Hydration

There will be three hydration stations in the start area at Phipps Plaza, Lenox Marta and Wieuca Baptist Church. Participants are encouraged to fill personal hydration at these stations or stop by for a cup from our volunteers.

Further stations will be located at each mile on both sides of the road. There will be 9 water sprays along the 6.2 mile course.

Course Time Limit

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has a course time limit of one hour and fortyfive minutes, at which time the course will re-open to vehicular traffic. Participants must maintain a 17:00 pace (approximately) and complete the full 10K distance within the event time requirement. The finish line will close at 10:45 a.m. After this time, anyone still on the course will be responsible for their safety and will be asked to move to the sidewalk.

Those who finish outside of the time limit will not be recorded as official finishers and may not receive full event support from water stations, traffic personnel or finish line/area services.