About
Running for over 50 years, this event sees runners returning year after year to experience this undeniable racing exhilaration. Soak up the vibes of the live entertainment, the cheering spectators, and the enjoy glory of hanging your medal around your neck.
PathWithPin
10K, Take on the Challenge: Triple Peach Race Series and Peachtree with a Purpose: Kilometer Kids Charity Entry
Calendar
Thu, 4 Jul 2024
LocationPin
Atlanta, United States
Inspiration Podium
Where and when
Location
3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
Start times
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
10K: 7:00 amTake on the Challenge: Triple Peach Race Series: 7:00 amPeachtree with a Purpose: Kilometer Kids Charity Entry: 7:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
10K
Distance
6.2mi
$45
Take on the Challenge: Triple Peach Race Series
Distance: 6.2mi
$184
Distance
6.2mi
$184
Peachtree with a Purpose: Kilometer Kids Charity Entry
Distance
6.2mi
$260 - $500
Route information
The 10K course starts at Lenox Square, heads south on Peachtree St. and turns left at 10th St. The finish line is located at 10th St. and Charles Allen Dr. Mile marker signs will be positioned at each mile along both sides of the road
Organiser route images
What's included
  • Finisher’s t-shirt
  • Chip-timed results
  • Post-race fuel
  • Event activities and samples provided by our sponsors
  • Main stage, featuring music and DJ
  • Awards ceremony
Train
How to get there
3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
HCI Travel is the official travel agency of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race . For information on hotel and travel accommodations for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race , contact HCI Travel at (800) 554-4754, or visit their website.
Atlanta Marriott Buckhead Hotel & Conference Center
3405 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, Ga 30326
Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead
3332 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Ga 30326
Embassy Suites Atlanta Buckhead
3285 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30305
The Starling Hotel Midtown-Formerly the W Hotel
188 14th St NE, Atlanta, Ga 30361
Grand Hyatt Atlanta
3300 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Ga 30326 JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead
3300 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, Ga 30326
Intercontinental Buckhead
3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Ga 30326 Loews - Midtown
1065 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, Ga 30326
SpringHill Suites - Atlanta Buckhead
3459 Buckhead Loop NE, Atlanta, Ga 30326 Westin Hotel - Buckhead
3391 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, Ga 30326
The Whitely, The Luxury Collection- Formerly the Ritz Carlton
3434 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, Ga 30326
*Availability is limited.
Loews and Hotel Midtown (formerly the W Hotel) are located 2 blocks from the finish line in Midtown.
Event day logistics
Participants should plan to arrive from 6:30am to find their start wave.
Hydration
There will be three hydration stations in the start area at Phipps Plaza, Lenox Marta and Wieuca Baptist Church. Participants are encouraged to fill personal hydration at these stations or stop by for a cup from our volunteers.
Further stations will be located at each mile on both sides of the road. There will be 9 water sprays along the 6.2 mile course.
Course Time Limit
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has a course time limit of one hour and fortyfive minutes, at which time the course will re-open to vehicular traffic. Participants must maintain a 17:00 pace (approximately) and complete the full 10K distance within the event time requirement. The finish line will close at 10:45 a.m. After this time, anyone still on the course will be responsible for their safety and will be asked to move to the sidewalk.
Those who finish outside of the time limit will not be recorded as official finishers and may not receive full event support from water stations, traffic personnel or finish line/area services.
Atlanta Track Club
Atlanta Track Club
Reviews
