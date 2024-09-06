Battle of the Borders
Battle of the Borders
£20 - £40
About
Enjoy trail running at it's best in Shropshire. Take on a Marathon or Half Marathon distance and show off your summer racing gains. With beautiful scenery, a friendly atmosphere, and a well-organised race, this is sure to be a great day out.
Half Marathon, Marathon, 10k, and 1 more
Sat, 7 Sept 2024
Church Stretton, United Kingdom
5(1 Review)
Where and when
Location
Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd, Church Stretton SY6 6JG, UK
Start times
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 amMarathon: 9:00 am10k: 9:00 amVirtual Run: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Battle of the Borders
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35 - £36
Marathon
26.2mi
£38 - £40
10k
10km
£28
Virtual Run
£20 - £25
Route information
This event set in the beautiful Shropshire Hills and Long Mynd, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, offers a marathon, half marathon, 10k and virtual run, so is perfect for all abilities of runner. You'll take on some incredible trails as you follow the fully marked course.
All races will start and finish from Carding Mill Valley near the National Trust tea rooms. The marathon is a single, 26.2-mile loop, so you won't have to repeat any sections of the course. There is a cut-off time of 7 hours to complete the marathon and all runners must reach the halfway point by 12:30 to continue with the rest of the race.
A downloadable map can be found here and added to Garmin watches.
To take part in the virtual run, simply run any distance you like anywhere you like, and then share your run via Strava or Garmin with the organiser.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Timed results
- Well-stocked aid stations
- Marked course
- Friendly marshals
How to get there
Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd, Church Stretton SY6 6JG, UKGet full directions
By Train
Church Stretton station is located within a mile of the start line.
Parking
There will be parking available at the event for approximately £5 per vehicle. This money helps the National Trust continue their vital work in the Valley.
Event day logistics
09:00 Event starts
16:00 Event cut-off time
Cut-Off Time
There will be a cut-off time of 7 hours for all distances. Marathon runners complete their first lap by 12:30 to be allowed out onto the second lap.
Kit
- Rucksack
- Minimum of 500ml of water
- Basic first aid kit
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 17 and older to enter the event.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter the Battle of the Borders?
Entrants must be 17 and older to enter the event.
Is there parking at the Battle of the Borders?
There will be parking available at the event for approximately £5 per vehicle. This money helps the National Trust continue their vital work in the Valley.
Is there a cut-off time at the Battle of the Borders?
There will be a cut-off time of 7 hours for all distances. Marathon runners complete their first lap by 12:30 to be allowed out onto the second lap.
Reviews
5.0
1 reviews
