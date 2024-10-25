Beat Box Hill 5k, 10k, 21k & 50k

There are two different courses at this event. The 5 and 10k races will consist of a 5k out and back (with a loop in the middle) - with the 10k runners completing it twice.

The 21k and 50k will follow similar routes, with a delightful looping course exploring the very best of the Surrey Hills. The 50k route will continue on out towards Gatton Park, and back via Pebble Coombe to get that extra 25k!