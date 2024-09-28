Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn

This 10k route will start you opposite the ocean on the Exmouth seafront. Runners will head up in a loop around Orcombe Point and head back along the beachfront. A small turning point will bring you back to the start line to go around for your second lap.

The finish line has you hugging the beachfront railings as you sprint across the line. The whole course will have participants breathing in that fresh sea air.

The whole route will be fully-marshalled and marked with road markings.

The route will be run on hard-surfaced footpaths and does follow public footpaths so please be considerate to members of the public.