Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn
Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn
£10 - £21
About
Stride into autumn and run the entire length of the Exmouth beachfront in this 5k and 10k race. Runners will be treated to incredible coastal scenery during the entire route and a well earned finisher's medal. This flat road run is perfect for new and experienced runners alike.
10k and 5k
Sun, 29 Sept 2024
Exmouth, United Kingdom
4.8(29 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Exmouth Pavilion, Esplanade, Exmouth EX8 2AZ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
10k: 9:00 am5k: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn
10k
10km
£18 - £21
5k
5km
£10 - £13
Route information
This 10k route will start you opposite the ocean on the Exmouth seafront. Runners will head up in a loop around Orcombe Point and head back along the beachfront. A small turning point will bring you back to the start line to go around for your second lap.
The finish line has you hugging the beachfront railings as you sprint across the line. The whole course will have participants breathing in that fresh sea air.
The whole route will be fully-marshalled and marked with road markings.
The route will be run on hard-surfaced footpaths and does follow public footpaths so please be considerate to members of the public.
What's included
- Finisher's medal - limited number of medals, entries available with no medal once medals run out
- Well-marked and marshalled route
- Officially measured 10k course
- Chip timed race
How to get there
Exmouth Pavilion, Esplanade, Exmouth EX8 2AZ, UK
By Car
Exmouth is accessible via the A376 from Exeter. It is a 33-minute drive from Exeter and a 31-minute drive from Sidmouth.
Parking
Parking will be available at the seafront at Beach Gardens Car Park.
By Train
Exmouth Station is the closest train station to the start location, situated 0.7 miles away, which should take roughly 14 minutes to walk.
Event day logistics
07:45 Registration opens
08:45 Registration closes
08:55 Competitors called to start line
09:00 10k & 5k start
Please arrive in plenty of time before the race to ensure time for registration and warm-up.
Age Restrictions
You must be over the age of 15 to take part in both the 5k and 10k.
Spectator Info
Spectators will line the seafont to support and cheer you on creating an absolutely fantastic atmosphere.
FAQs
Will there be parking at the Bradley's Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn?
There is plenty of parking available along the seafront.
Will there be food available at Bradley's Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn?
There are lots of places to eat along the seafront right by the event. Feel free to stop after your race for a post-race snack!
Why is the event called Bradley's Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn?
Bradley's Estate Agents will continue to sponsor the race and have many of their staff either participating or assisting on the day of the event. LM Events is, however the race organiser.
Who do I contact if I have any questions leading up to the race?
Please LMEventsuk@gmail.com if you have any questions and someone will get back to you.
Reviews
4.8
29 reviews
£10 - £21