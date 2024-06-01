Braves Country 5K presented by Southwire
Braves Country 5K presented by Southwire
$25 - $70
5k and Dash
Sat, 1 Jun 2024
Atlanta, United States
Where and when
Location
2065 Circle 75 Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339, USA
Start times
Saturday 1 Jun 2024
5k: 7:30 amDash: 7:30 am
Event summary
5k
3.1mi
$60 - $70
Dash
$25
Route information
Start your morning at Truist Park on Saturday, June 1 with the Braves Country 5K. You'll run through the streets surrounding Truist Park, before heading back to the ballpark to cross the finish line on the field! This is a family friendly event that offers kids an opportunity to participate in the Dash (ages 7 & under). Dash participants will receive a short-sleeved shirt. All skill levels are welcome!
5K registration (ages 8 & over) includes an Atlanta Braves game ticket and a short-sleeve shirt. Participants will also have the option to purchase additional game tickets at a discounted rate for family and friends to join them at the Braves Game.
What's included
Short sleeve adidas shirt
Ticket to a select Braves game (5K only)
FREE parking
How to get there
2065 Circle 75 Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339, USA
Event day logistics
DATE & TIME
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 7:30 a.m.
LOCATION
Truist Park, Atlanta, GA
DISTANCE
5K (ages 8 & older)
Dash (ages 7 & under)
$25 - $70