Braves Country 5K presented by Southwire

Start your morning at Truist Park on Saturday, June 1 with the Braves Country 5K. You'll run through the streets surrounding Truist Park, before heading back to the ballpark to cross the finish line on the field! This is a family friendly event that offers kids an opportunity to participate in the Dash (ages 7 & under). Dash participants will receive a short-sleeved shirt. All skill levels are welcome!

5K registration (ages 8 & over) includes an Atlanta Braves game ticket and a short-sleeve shirt. Participants will also have the option to purchase additional game tickets at a discounted rate for family and friends to join them at the Braves Game.