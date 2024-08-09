Brutal @ Bordon

08:15 Registration opens

10:00 Both distances start

Age Restrictions

5k: Open to anyone aged 10 or older on the day of the event

10k: Open to anyone aged 13 or older on the day of the event

Note, Junior Entry is for those under the age of 16

Race Packs

Collect your race number with integrated timing chip at registration on the day. Nothing will be posted out in advance.

Kit List