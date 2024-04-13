Camuplodunum 2024
Camuplodunum 2024
£20 - £27
Set your sights on this spring marathon and 10k encircling the town of Colchester. The scenic course includes field paths, woodland, sea wall, prehistoric defence earthworks, a conservation valley, riverside as well as urban sections.
Marathon and 10k
Sun, 14 Apr 2024
Colchester, United Kingdom
Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Kingsford Park, Kingsford Pk, Layer Rd, Colchester CO2 0HS, UK
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
Marathon: 8:30 am10k: 9:30 am
Marathon
42.2km
£27
10k
10km
£20
The Camuplodunum was conceived in 1974 by Derek Keeble as a 25 mile, long distance route around Colchester's town boundary. In 2023 it was made into a full marathon distance, encircling the town of Colchester (known as Camulodunum in Roman times) and includes field paths, woodland, sea wall, prehistoric defence earthworks, a conservation valley, riverside as well as urban sections.
It is a self-navigation race, with aid stations and checkpoint every 10k.
- Optional medal and t-shirt
- Aid stations
- Free parking
- Checkpoints
- GPS trackers
Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Kingsford Park, Kingsford Pk, Layer Rd, Colchester CO2 0HS, UK
Start and finish location - https://what3words.com/figure.rapid.sling - Bannatyne Gym & Spa , Kingsford Park, Layer Rd, Colchester CO2 0HS
Parking
There is free parking available on site. We recommend you car share where possible.
07:45 Registration opens
08:15 Marathon race briefing
08:30 Marathon starts
08:45 10k race briefing
09:00 10k starts
16:00 Marathon cut-off
- Marathon: All runners must be aged 18 or older on the day of the event
- 10k: All runners must be aged 16 or older on the day of the event
This event is cupless, so please make sure you bring your own bottle/cup for refilling at the aid stations.
Based upon the self navigation nature of the event and in an attempt to make it more affordable depending on what is important to you, Hare & Tortoise have made it possible to strip back your entry fee to £25.00 for the marathon, if you choose not to take a medal or t-shirt as part of your entry. You are of course able to take them all, if you so wish, but you must select them at registration and pay the required fee. The organiser will not be able to issue additional medals and tees on race day should you change your mind.
