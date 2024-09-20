Chariots of Fire
Chariots of Fire
£25 - £150
About
RunThrough are pleased to bring you this well established relay race through the heart of Cambridge. In teams of six, you will take on the 12(ish) mile route starting and finish on Queens' Green. Come for the buzzing team atmosphere and bespoke finisher medal.
Individual, Male Team, Female Team, and 6 more
Sat, 21 Sept 2024 - Sun, 22 Sept 2024
Cambridge, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Silver St, Cambridge CB3 9ET, UK
Start times
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
Individual: 9:30 am
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
Male Team: 9:30 amFemale Team: 9:30 amMixed Team: 9:30 amVeteran Male Team: 9:30 amVeteran Female Team: 9:30 amVeteran Mixed Team: 9:30 amSuper Veteran Team: 9:30 amCollege Team: 9:30 am
Event summary
Route information
Chariots of Fire is a closed road relay around Cambridge city centre and through some of the University's colleges.
The route will start and finish on the Queens’ Green, and follow approximately a 2 mile route through Cambridge city centre, and through some of Cambridge University’s colleges, each person will complete 1 loop before handing over the baton to their next runner.
What's included
- Themed medal
- Chip timed results
- Event photographs
- Post race goodies and refreshments
- Marked and marshalled course
How to get there
Silver St, Cambridge CB3 9ET, UK
There will be a number of road closures in place for the event. Use public transport where possible and check travel updates before the event.
Event day logistics
09:30 Events starts
Teams
Male: This team must consist of six men or five men and one lady, each of whom run a leg of the race.
Female: This team must consist of six ladies, each of whom run a leg of the race.
Mixed: This team must consist of no more than four of one sex. There must be six runners who each run a leg of the race.
Veteran Male: This team it must consist of five men and one woman or six men, each of whom run a leg of the race and who are aged 40 or over on the day of the race.
Veteran Female: This team must consist of six ladies, each of whom run a leg of the race and who are aged 40 or over on the day of the race.
Veteran Mixed: This team must consist of both male and female runners and no more than four of one sex, each of whom run a leg of the race and who are aged 40 or over on the day of the race.
Super Veteran: This team must consist of six runners, each of whom are 60 years old or over and run a leg of the race.
College Team: College teams must comprise six runners who are students or employees of that college, each of whom run one leg of the race. College teams compete only for the Inter-Collegiate Cup and are unable to win any of the other trophies available.
Baggage
There will be an informal bag drop area within the event village for runners to use.
Your baggage tag is attached to your race number, you simply tear it off and attach to your bag. To collect, show your number to the baggage tent staff and they will help you find your baggage.
Toilets
There will be portable toilets available within the event village. If you live locally we recommend using toilets at home.
Refreshments
There will be water provided at the finish for every runner along with goodies and your medal.
During the race
We will have marshals all around the course as well as km signs and arrows.
The course is on the roads and paths.
Please be aware that there will be spectators and members of the public using the paths.
