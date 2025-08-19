Chase The Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - August 2025
Chase The Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - August 2025
£20 - £37
About
Chase the sun in this spectacular summer event hosted by RunThrough. Embrace nature as you race around Tatton Park whilst the sun sets. This midweek event is perfect to break up your working week. Come to enjoy the beautiful sunset and earn your finisher's medal.
10k, Group of 6 Booking, 10k + T-Shirt (£12), and 2 more
Wed, 20 Aug 2025
Knutsford, United Kingdom
4.8(76 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Tatton Park Gardens, Mereheath Dr, Knutsford WA16 6QN, UK
Start times
Wednesday 20 Aug 2025
10k: 7:15 pmGroup of 6 Booking: 7:15 pm10k + T-Shirt (£12): 7:15 pm5k: 7:35 pm5k + T-Shirt (£12): 7:35 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Chase The Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - August 2025
10k
10km
£25
Group of 6 Booking
£20
5k
5km
£22
10k + T-Shirt (£12)
10km
£37
Route information
The course takes place in the stunning Tatton Park in the heart of Cheshire.
The undulating course takes place on closed roads and is often described as a fast course. Many competitors have recorded personal bests over the years.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Marshalled course
- Refreshment station
- Aid station
- Free official event photos
How to get there
Tatton Park Gardens, Mereheath Dr, Knutsford WA16 6QN, UKGet full directions
By Car
If you are traveling by car, you will need to enter Tatton Park from Ashley Road, having turned off Mereside Road. This is not the usual entrance and there will be marshals present.
Parking
Car parking is limited so please car share where possible.
By Public Transport
The entrance to Tatton Park is about half a mile from Knutsford Railway Station. Please follow directions to the postcode WA16 6QQ once in the Knutsford area.
By Bike
There will be places to park your bike by both main entrances of Tatton Park. Please note that you are not allowed to lock biked to the fences of the park.
Event day logistics
19:15 10k starts
19:35 5k starts
Please ensure you arrive in plenty of time in order to complete the registration process.
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 15 or older for the 10k race and 11 or older for the 5k.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Refreshments
There will be a water station at the 5k mark as well as at the finish where there'll also be post race snacks.
*More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.
FAQs
Where can I see my results for the Chase The Sun Tatton 10k & 5k?
Results will be available on www.tatton10k.com after the race.
Where will the water stations be at the Chase The Sun Tatton 10k & 5k?
There will be water provided at the 5k point of the race, and at the finish alongside some post race snacks!
How old do I have to be to enter the Chase The Sun Tatton 10k & 5k?
You must be 15 years of age or older to enter this race.
Reviews
4.8
76 reviews
£20 - £37