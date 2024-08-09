Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon
Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon
£66 - £106
About
Conquer the Chilterns with this fantastic new triathlon event from RunThrough. There will be three distances in both the triathlon and aquabike, providing the perfect opportunity for everyone to get involved. With bespoke medals on offer, this is not one to miss.
Middle Distance Triathlon, Standard Distance Triathlon, Sprint Distance Triathlon, and 3 more
Sat, 10 Aug 2024
Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
The Henley Showground, Marlow Rd, Henley-on-Thames RG9 3AS, UK
Start times
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
Middle Distance Triathlon: 7:00 amStandard Distance Triathlon: 7:00 amSprint Distance Triathlon: 7:00 amMiddle Distance Aquabike: 7:00 amStandard Distance Aquabike: 7:00 amSprint Distance Aquabike: 7:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon
Middle Distance Triathlon
1900m
96km
20km
£106
Standard Distance Triathlon
1500m
48km
10km
£76
Sprint Distance Triathlon
750m
24km
5km
£66
Middle Distance Aquabike
1900m
96km
£106
Route information
Take on a Triathlon or Aquabike including a swim in the Thames, a bike around the scenic Henley on Thames and surrounding country lanes, and finish off with a trail run through the woods.
Triathlon (Middle) - SWIM 1900m / BIKE 96Km / RUN 20Km
Triathlon (Standard) - SWIM 1500m / BIKE 48Km / RUN 10Km
Triathlon (Sprint) - SWIM 750m / BIKE 24Km / RUN 5Km
Aquabike (Middle) - SWIM 1900m / BIKE 96Km
Aquabike (Standard) - SWIM 1500m / BIKE 48Km
Aquabike (Sprint) - SWIM 750m / BIKE 24Km
The run course is along trails and footpaths.
What's included
- Finisher medal
- Event photography
- Post-race goodies
- Marked and marshalled route
- Chip timed results
How to get there
The Henley Showground, Marlow Rd, Henley-on-Thames RG9 3AS, UK
Parking
Parking will be available at the Showground.
Event day logistics
07:00 All distances start
Race Packs
Race packs must be collected on the day of the event from registration.
Refreshments
There will be on course water stations available, as well as post-race goodies at the finish line.
Toilets
There will be toilets available int eh event village.
Headphones and Earphones
The use of headphones/earphones is prohibited at this event.
FAQs
Where can I find my results for the Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon?
All results will be available on the RunThrough website immediately after the event.
Can I wear headphones at the Conquer the Chilterns Triathlon?
No, headphones and earphones are prohibited throughout this event.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
