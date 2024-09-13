Cornwall Grit
1 / 2
Cornwall Grit
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£44
About
Take part in Sportiva's brand new gravel cycle event, Cornwall Grit. The routes showcase the best bits of the West Kernow Way route devised by CyclingUK, promising fantastic views and exciting cycling. With camping available, why not make a whole weekend of it?
Hir - Long Route and Berdemyn - Medium Route
View details
Sat, 14 Sept 2024
View logistics
Marazion, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Sportiva Events.
Where and when
Location
Marazion TR17 0EP, UK
Start times
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
Hir - Long Route: 8:00 amBerdemyn - Medium Route: 8:15 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Cornwall Grit
Berdemyn - Medium Route
80km
£44
Hir - Long Route
100km
£44
Route information
Cornwall Grit gravel bike event offers two routes showcasing the best bits of the West Kernow Way route devised by CyclingUK. The route will will be electronically chip timed. The organisers are still confirming details but there will be a main feedstation at St Just Sports Centre plus others to be confirmed. This event is the same day as the Lands End 100 road sportive & shares the same start & finish for a big event atmosphere.
What's included
- Quality Feed stations
- RFID chip timing
- Quality event t-shirt for all
- Free Komoot maps & navigation
- Event photos
- Mechanical support & broom wagon
- Rider Recovery Service
- Public Liability Insurance
- Professional First Aid Cover
- HQ with toilets, parking & food
* photos free with Sportiva Events logo at social media resolution. Hi-res downloads with no watermark & prints are available for an additional charge
How to get there
Marazion TR17 0EP, UKGet full directions
Parking
Marazion Town Council is the lessee of Folly Field. The parking however is managed by St Aubyn Estates. There is ample parking available but it is not free. You will need to pay for parking using the pay stations. You can pay with cash, card, mobile phone or using the JustPark Parking app.
Event day logistics
07:00 Registration opens
08:00 - 08:30 Long route start times
08:15 - 08:45 Medium route start times
All riders must start by 9.00am & finish by 5.30pm.
Registration Process
At registration collect your Event Number (which attaches to the front of your bike) & string or zip ties to attach your number. Your timing chip is on the back of your event number.
Kit List
- Bikes must be in a roadworthy condition.
- Get your bike properly serviced before attending.
- Cycle Helmets MUST be worn.
- Ensure you wear the correct clothing for the conditions. Check the weather before leaving home.
- Rear lights are recommended
- Ensure you carry enough food and drink for your ride. (We recommend you have 2 x 750ml water bottles)
- Carry spare inner-tubes (2), a pump, tyre levers and a small repair kit
- Carry your mobile phone with what3words & our Event Control number programmed into your contacts list.
- Carry some cash (£20.00) for use in emergencies.
Event Manual
An event manual containing all information will be sent out to riders in the run up to the event.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£44