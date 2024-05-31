Crank It Rother Valley Weekender

This mountain biking weekender takes place at Rother Valley Country Park in Sheffield. With a range of races suitable for all abilities, plus a free coaching session, there really is something on offer for everyone. Choose from classic mountain biking races or take on an e-bike or timed stage challenge for something a little different.

Rother Valley Country Park is home to purpose-built mountain biking trails, which are developed and maintained by Rother Valley Riders and its 150 members. With a selection of excellent trails, some are more challenging than others, but there are a variety of paths for every level of rider.

The Saturday morning coaching session is designed to boost confidence and hone riding skills, with young and old riders welcome to attend. Sunday will see entrants race around the exciting mountain bike course taking in some of the coolest trails at the venue.