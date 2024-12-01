Croft Motor Circuit Running GP - December
Croft Motor Circuit Running GP - December
£20 - £47
About
Join RunThrough for their brand new Running GP at the iconic Croft Motor Circuit. Enjoy the thrill of running around the flat motor circuit, and push yourself for that all-important PB. With a themed medal, refreshments and chip-timed results, this will be a fantastic day out.
Group of 6 Booking, Marathon, Marathon inc. T-Shirt (+£12), and 10 more
Sun, 1 Dec 2024
Dalton-on-Tees, United Kingdom
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Where and when
Location
West Ln, Dalton-on-Tees, Darlington DL2 2PL, UK
Start times
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
Group of 6 Booking: TBCMarathon: 9:30 amMarathon inc. T-Shirt (+£12): 9:30 am20 Mile: 9:30 am20 Mile inc. T-Shirt (+£12): 9:30 amHalf Marathon inc. T-Shirt (+£12): 9:30 amHalf Marathon: 9:30 am10 Mile: 10:00 am10 Mile inc. T-Shirt (+£12): 10:00 am10k inc. T-Shirt (+£12): 10:00 am10k: 10:00 am5k inc. T-Shirt (+£12): 10:30 am5k: 10:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Croft Motor Circuit Running GP - December
Marathon
26.2mi
£35
Marathon inc. T-Shirt (+£12)
26.2mi
£47
20 Mile
20mi
£34
20 Mile inc. T-Shirt (+£12)
20mi
£46
Route information
The entire course is inside the Motor Circuit on the roads/paths not on grass.
5k – 1.5 lap
10k – 3 laps
10 Mile - 5 laps
Half Marathon – 6.5 laps
Each mile will be accurately marked out and there will be plenty of helpers to keep you quite literally on track and encourage you on your way to that chequered flag finish.
What's included
- Unique themed medal
- Chip timing
- Photos
- Water
- Post-race goodies
How to get there
West Ln, Dalton-on-Tees, Darlington DL2 2PL, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be parking available on site.
Event day logistics
09:30 Half Marathon, 20 Miles and Marathon starts
10:00 10k and 10 Mile start
10:25 5k starts
Age Requirements
- Marathon: All runners must be 18 or older
- 20 Miles: All runners must be 17 or older
- Half Marathon: All runners must be 17 or older
- 10 Miles: All runners must be 16 or older
- 10k: All runners must be 15 or older
- 5k: All runners must be 11 or older
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Refreshments
There will be on course water stations, as well as post-race water and goodies.
FAQs
When will I get my results for the Croft Motor Circuit Running GP?
Results will be available on the RunThrough website immediately after the race.
Where can I find photos from the Croft Motor Circuit Running GP?
Event photography will be available on the RunThrough website after the race.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
