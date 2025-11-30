Croft Motor Circuit Running GP November 2025

09:30 Half Marathon, 20 Miles and Marathon starts

10:00 10k and 10 Mile start

10:25 5k starts

Age Requirements

Marathon: All runners must be 18 or older

20 Miles: All runners must be 17 or older

Half Marathon: All runners must be 17 or older

10 Miles: All runners must be 16 or older

10k: All runners must be 15 or older

5k: All runners must be 11 or older

Race Packs

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Refreshments

There will be on course water stations, as well as post-race water and goodies.