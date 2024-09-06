Dartmoor Volcano Race
1 / 8
5 +
Dartmoor Volcano Race
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£33 - £35
About
Test yourself with this formidable 10.5 mile trail run over the must-see landscape of Dartmoor. Great for trail running aficionados, the course provides a real test, taking you over South Dartmoor's highest point, Ryder's Hill. Come for the epic challenge or for the all-important finisher's medal.
Dartmoor Volcano Race
View details
Sat, 7 Sept 2024
View logistics
Scorriton, United Kingdom
View location
5(1 Review)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with OuterEdge Events.
Where and when
Location
Scorriton, Buckfastleigh TQ11 0JB, UK
Start times
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
Dartmoor Volcano Race: 10:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Dartmoor Volcano Race
Dartmoor Volcano Race
10.5mi
£33 - £35
Route information
This 10.5-mile trail run exploring the Southern Moor of Dartmoor National Park features over 550m of ascent, with highlights including Pupers Hill, Snowdon, South Dartmoor's highest point, Ryders Hill, and the Red Lake Volcano.
Starting from the village of Scoriton, runners can expect breathtaking scenery and plenty of bogs and rivers to cross as they take on the fully marked and marshalled route. The race will finish with a long uphill start, but you'll be rewarded with a long downhill section to finish!
Other features of the course include:
- 3 river crossings
- 1 Clapper Bridge crossing
- 2 bogs
- 1 volcano ascent
- 1 long uphill start
- 1 long downhill finish
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Bespoke event T-shirt available for purchase
- Prizes for top 3 male and female finishers
- Online results
- Course marshals
- Aid stations
- On-site First Aid
How to get there
Scorriton, Buckfastleigh TQ11 0JB, UKGet full directions
By Car
There is free parking available around 400m from the Village Hall.
Event day logistics
09:00 Parking opens
09:00 - 10:15 Registration at Scorriton Village Hall
10:30 Race starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before the start of your race to allow plenty of time to park, register, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you have, and sufficiently warm up.
Race Pack
Race packs must be collected from the registration desk on the morning of the event.
Cut-Off Time
There is no strict cut off time for this event, however, in previous years, runners have been able to complete the course within 3 hours.
There will be marshalls stationed throughout the course to monitor and speak to the runners.
Kit List
The weather in Dartmoor can be unpredictable so please be prepared for anything:
- Trail running shoes
- Backpack or waistpack
- Whistle
- Foil/Survival blanket
- Waterproof jacket
- Headcover (cap/buff)
- Mobile phone with emergency number stored (numbers below)
- Capacity to carry 250ml of liquid – we are cupless now so bring a collapsable cup or water bottle
- Extra pair of shoes
Aid Stations
There will be an aid station half a mile down the track after volcano. The station will offer drinks and small selection of snacks.
On-Site Facilities
After the race, runners can relax in the Hall. Tea, coffee and cakes will be available to purchase and enjoy.
*Please note that no shoes that were worn during the race should be worn inside the hall.
Race Rules
If you would like to withdraw from the race, you must report this to a marshall who will assist.
Dogs are not permitted on the course with competitors due to Insurance and Permit limitations.
Spectator Info
Supporters are more than welcome to come along and cheer on the runners. Please note however that there are a limited number of suitable vantage points unless you walk a few miles from the start line.
If supporters have a dog with them, then please ensure they remain on a lead at all times.
FAQs
Is there catering on-site at the Dartmoor Volcano Race?
Yes, there will be soft drinks, coffees, teas and a selection of cakes to purchase throughout the day at the Village Hall.
Is there onsite first aid at the Dartmoor Volcano Race?
There will be qualified paramedics from Medicare SouthWest at the event HQ.
Is it the same route as before for the Dartmoor Volcano Race?
While it is the same route, runners will take it on backwards, making it slightly easier.
Are dogs allowed on the course at the Dartmoor Volcano Race?
Dogs are not allowed on the course with competitors.
Reviews
5.0
1 reviews
Challenging course
Well organized
Running in London Parks
£33 - £35