Dartmoor Way 100 & Granite 50

Dartmoor Way 100 - The Full Circle

The Dartmoor Way 100, the ‘The Full Circle‘ is the first complete circumnavigation of Dartmoor ever to have taken place as an official race event. You can choose to take part in the full 100 miles over the two days or opt for the Dartmoor Way Granite 50, which will take place on the 9th. The Race will follow the freshly waymarked Dartmoor Way walking route.

The route skirts the periphery of the whole of the northern and southern sections of the Moor, taking in many wild and ancient tracks and trails. The route also includes the more well-known landmarks, and many of the idyllic moorland villages, following woodland and riverside trails, green lanes and quiet country lanes.

34 hours is the maximum time allowed to complete the race. It may seem generous, but don’t be fooled - there is over 4000m of ascent to contend with, over sometimes rocky, tussocky, boggy, typical Dartmoor terrain. The event is taking place in late Autumn and the weather can be unpredictable with cold and rain, and possibly snow. The conditions can be harsh at times, and there will be a night section to contend with. We expect the first runners to be back in Okehampton in around 23 hours, but we think most runners will take 26-32 hours to complete.

There are 6 indoor checkpoints along the way, offering hot food and refreshments on the Dartmoor Way 100. The checkpoints are as follows :

Peter Tavy Village hall Yelverton Church Hall Cornwood Village Hall Buckfast Community Hall Manaton Village Hall Chagford Jubilee Hall

Competitors will be monitored throughout the event using GPS tracking devices. This is a safety requirement but also allows friends and family to view their progress online throughout the race.

Dartmoor Way - Granite 50

The Dartmoor Way Granite 50 follows the eastern 51 miles of the Dartmoor Way Full Circle route, from Scoriton to Okehampton. It follows the waymarked trail south and then in a gradually northern direction towards Bovey Tracey, Manaton, Moretonhampstead, Chagford and onto the finish in Okehampton. There is a 15-hour time limit for this race.

Although this race is shorter than The Full Circle race, it is the equivalent of running two marathons, over sometimes quite rugged terrain in parts and with over 2000 metres of ascent. Experience of running trail marathons is a minimum requirement for this event.

There will be 3 full checkpoints offering hot food and refreshments along the route.