Dartmoor Way 100 & Granite 50
1 / 8
5 +
Dartmoor Way 100 & Granite 50
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£94 - £182
About
Take on the ultimate challenge with this event set against the iconic backdrop of the Dartmoor National Park. Challenge yourself with a full 100-mile circumnavigation of the moor lasting over 24 hours with the Full Circle, or opt for the 50-mile Granite Way. Both races are tough, with plenty of bogs, technical terrain and climbs to contend with, making the finisher's medal well worth it!
Dartmoor Way 100 and Dartmoor Way Granite 50
View details
Fri, 8 Nov 2024 - Sat, 9 Nov 2024
View logistics
Okehampton, United Kingdom
View location
4(1 Review)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with OuterEdge Events.
Where and when
Location
OCRA, Pavilion in the PArk, Mill Rd, Okehampton EX20 1GE, UK
Start times
Friday, 8 Nov 2024
Dartmoor Way 100: 12:00 pm
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
Dartmoor Way Granite 50: 7:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Dartmoor Way 100 & Granite 50
Dartmoor Way 100
100mi
£180 - £182
Dartmoor Way Granite 50
50mi
£94 - £96
Route information
Dartmoor Way 100 - The Full Circle
The Dartmoor Way 100, the ‘The Full Circle‘ is the first complete circumnavigation of Dartmoor ever to have taken place as an official race event. You can choose to take part in the full 100 miles over the two days or opt for the Dartmoor Way Granite 50, which will take place on the 9th. The Race will follow the freshly waymarked Dartmoor Way walking route.
The route skirts the periphery of the whole of the northern and southern sections of the Moor, taking in many wild and ancient tracks and trails. The route also includes the more well-known landmarks, and many of the idyllic moorland villages, following woodland and riverside trails, green lanes and quiet country lanes.
34 hours is the maximum time allowed to complete the race. It may seem generous, but don’t be fooled - there is over 4000m of ascent to contend with, over sometimes rocky, tussocky, boggy, typical Dartmoor terrain. The event is taking place in late Autumn and the weather can be unpredictable with cold and rain, and possibly snow. The conditions can be harsh at times, and there will be a night section to contend with. We expect the first runners to be back in Okehampton in around 23 hours, but we think most runners will take 26-32 hours to complete.
There are 6 indoor checkpoints along the way, offering hot food and refreshments on the Dartmoor Way 100. The checkpoints are as follows :
- Peter Tavy Village hall
- Yelverton Church Hall
- Cornwood Village Hall
- Buckfast Community Hall
- Manaton Village Hall
- Chagford Jubilee Hall
Competitors will be monitored throughout the event using GPS tracking devices. This is a safety requirement but also allows friends and family to view their progress online throughout the race.
Dartmoor Way - Granite 50
The Dartmoor Way Granite 50 follows the eastern 51 miles of the Dartmoor Way Full Circle route, from Scoriton to Okehampton. It follows the waymarked trail south and then in a gradually northern direction towards Bovey Tracey, Manaton, Moretonhampstead, Chagford and onto the finish in Okehampton. There is a 15-hour time limit for this race.
Although this race is shorter than The Full Circle race, it is the equivalent of running two marathons, over sometimes quite rugged terrain in parts and with over 2000 metres of ascent. Experience of running trail marathons is a minimum requirement for this event.
There will be 3 full checkpoints offering hot food and refreshments along the route.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Bespoke Dartmoor-hewn granite trophies for 1st, 2nd, 3rd male and female finishers
- A professionally run OuterEdgeEvent (Event Managing for over 6 years) with full support, on and off-course from the highly experienced OuterEdge Crew with professional Medical Services supplied by TEAMSS.
- Food and drink at every checkpoint
- GPS tracker for Dartmoor Way 100 and 50 competitors
- GPX file to follow route electronically
- Professional Medical support by doctors and paramedics from TEAMSS
- Changing and showering facilities available throughout the weekend free of charge
- Parking included for the weekend
- Bar facilities and hot food available all weekend
How to get there
OCRA, Pavilion in the PArk, Mill Rd, Okehampton EX20 1GE, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be free parking available all weekend. Further instructions will be communicated with runners in the lead up to race day.
Bus Transfer
Participants can reserve a space on the bus transfer from the finish in Okehampton to the start in Scoriton before the Granite 50 starts for an additional cost of £15.
Event day logistics
Friday
09:00 Runners to start arriving at OCRA Pavillion
09:30 Breakfast starts
10:00 - 11:30 Registration - bib numbers and GPS trackers will be allocated and a kit check will be performed
11:30 Mandatory race briefing
12:00 Dartmoor Way 100 starts
Saturday
04:50 Arrive at Okehampton for bus transfer
05:00 Bus transfer to race start at Scoriton from Okehampton
06:00 - 06:45 Registration and tracker allocation
06:45 Race briefing for Dartmoor Way Granite 50 at Scoriton Village Hall
07:00 Start of the Dartmoor Way Granite 50
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 20 or older on race day.
Registration
You need to bring the following items to registration:
- A reliable form of ID - a passport or driving license is preferable.
- Emergency contact details.
- Full race kit, as specified below.
Compulsory Race Kit
Race kit will be inspected at registration for both races. Anyone failing to produce the required kit will not be allowed to run.
- Backpack to carry all necessary items:
- Full waterproof body cover, to include waterproof jacket and over-trousers both with taped seams. Windproof jackets are not acceptable.
- Spare long sleeve base layer to be carried in case of emergency, stored in a watertight bag. Not to be worn during the event.
- Emergency foil blanket.
- Headtorch.
- Warm hat or buff.
- Gloves.
- Capacity to carry a minimum of 1 litre of fluid either in bottles or bladder.
- Emergency food minimum 500 calories.
- Plastic cup.
- Mobile phone
Qualifying
Granite 50
- You must have the experience, or intend to gain the experience, of night navigational skills. This refers, in particular, to the final few hours of the event.
- You must have completed a Trail marathon between 1st January 2023 and 30th September 2024.
- You must be aware the weather on Dartmoor can quickly change and requires experience and the correct clothing and footwear.
- You are required to take full responsibly for your own health, fitness and well-being during the race.
- Your entry is not confirmed until the above information is verified. If the organisers feel that experience is lacking, your entry fee will be refunded, minus a small administration charge.
Dartmoor Way 100
- The 100-mile event is for experienced Ultra runners ONLY. To be accepted in the 100 mile event you need to have completed a minimum 50 mile finish within the required time limits between 1st January 2023 and 30th September 2024.
- OuterEdge Events reserves the right to refuse anybody’s entry who does not meet this standard. Unqualified runners may enter but should they not complete a qualifier within the required time period, they will not be permitted to start.
- Your entry is not confirmed until the above information is verified. If the organisers feel that experience is lacking, your entry fee will be refunded, minus a small administration charge. You will be offered a Dartmoor Way 50-mile entry if a place is available and will require proof that a trail marathon has been completed.
- You must be able to navigate the route given and have the experience, or intend to gain the experience, of night navigational skills.
- You must be aware the weather on Dartmoor can quickly change and requires experience and the correct clothing and footwear.
- You are required to take full responsibility for your own health, fitness and well-being during the race.
FAQs
What experience do I need to participate in the Dartmoor Way 100 & Granite 50?
For the Dartmoor Way 100, you must be an experienced ultra runner, having completed at least a 50 mile ultra event. Participants in the Granite 50 must have completed a trail marathon.
What kit do I need for the Dartmoor Way 100 & Granite 50?
You need a backpack, full waterproof body cover (jacket and over-trousers), spare base layer, emergency foil blanket, headtorch, warm hat/buff, gloves, 1 litre water bottle or bladder, emergency food, plastic cup and a charged mobile phone.
Where do the Dartmoor Way 100 & Granite 50 start?
Dartmoor Way runners will start from Okehampton, whilst the Granite 50 starts from Scorriton.
Reviews
4.0
1 reviews
Running in London Parks
£94 - £182