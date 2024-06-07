Dartmouth Open Water Swim

16:00 750m swim starts

16:30 1,500m swim starts

17:30 3,000 swim starts

Please arrive at least 60 minutes before you race to give you enough time to get parked, registered and warmed up. You will be briefed on the details of each race 5 minutes before the start.

Wetsuits

Wetsuits will be compulsory if the temperature is below 14C. If the water temperature is below 11.9C, swim(s) will be shortened to 500 metres. If the temperature is below 11C, the swim will be cancelled.

Age Requirements

Entrants must be aged 12 and above to enter the 750 swim race. Those participating in the 1,500m swim should be 13 or older, and entrants for the 3,000m swim must be aged 14 or over on race day.

Kit List

It is recommended that entrants bring the following kit with them on race day: