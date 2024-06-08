The Dartmouth Triathlon returns for its 10th Anniversary race to the turquoise waters and golden shingle of beautiful Blackpool Sands and the surrounding countryside. With Standard, Sprint and Aquabike races on offer, there's something for everyone at this jam-packed event.

All of the races begin with a plunge into the gentle currents and clear water of Blackpool Sands' bay.

After this, competitors will take on a bike section, which takes you on an out-and-back ride through Slapton, finishing back on the beach. This route features Devon's flattest road for an easy ride and is mostly well-paved surfaces.

Finally, the triathlon concludes with an out-and-back run along Blackpool Valley Road, which offers scenic views of the surrounding countryside.