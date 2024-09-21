Dawlish Swim

As part of the Dawlish Triathlon, you can take on a 3,000m, 1,500m or 750m separate sea swim on the beautiful beach of Dawlish Warren in south Devon. Bordered by the Exe estuary and opening out onto the English Channel, the one-and-a-half-mile-long stretch of sand is a favourite with family and holiday makers.

Dawlish Warren has award-winning clear waters, recently classified as excellent in 2022, and has regularly hosted the Dawlish Triathlon. Teignmouth Surf Lifesaving Club will also be on hand to provide support, ensuring all swimmers are kept safe during the race.