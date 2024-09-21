Dawlish Swim
Dawlish Swim
£29 - £49
About
This invigorating sea swim is the perfect way to end the summer season. With a range of distances on offer and dedicated swim safety team, this is a beginner friendly event. Take the plunge and come and earn your bespoke finisher's medal.
750m Swim, 1500m Swim and 3000m Swim
Sun, 22 Sept 2024
Dawlish Warren, United Kingdom
3.8(2 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Dawlish Warren, Dawlish EX7 0NF, UK
Start times
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
750m Swim: 9:00 am1500m Swim: 9:00 am3000m Swim: 9:40 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Dawlish Swim
750m Swim
750m
£29
1500m Swim
1500m
£39
3000m Swim
3000m
£49
Route information
As part of the Dawlish Triathlon, you can take on a 3,000m, 1,500m or 750m separate sea swim on the beautiful beach of Dawlish Warren in south Devon. Bordered by the Exe estuary and opening out onto the English Channel, the one-and-a-half-mile-long stretch of sand is a favourite with family and holiday makers.
Dawlish Warren has award-winning clear waters, recently classified as excellent in 2022, and has regularly hosted the Dawlish Triathlon. Teignmouth Surf Lifesaving Club will also be on hand to provide support, ensuring all swimmers are kept safe during the race.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Event t-shirt
- Superb water safety team from Teignmouth Surf Lifesaving Club
- Silicone swim hat
- Podium presentations and prizes
- Electronic chip-timing
- Professional first aid team
- Public liability insurance
- Gels & a selection of snacks for when you finish
How to get there
Dawlish Warren, Dawlish EX7 0NF, UKGet full directions
By Train
Dawlish Warren station is a short 4-minute walk from the start. The station has regular services running to Exmouth and Paignton.
Parking
There is a car park through the tunnel on the left. If you are arriving after 07:30, please park in the overflow car park.
Event day logistics
07:30 Registration opens
09:00 1500m and 750m swims start
09:40 3000m swim starts
Cut-Off Times
09:40 750m Swim
09:50 1500m Swim
11:30 3000m Swim
Age Restrictions
Competitors must be aged 12 or over for the 750 swim, 13 and above for the 1,500m swim and must be at least 14 years of age for the 3,000m swim.
Kit Requirements
Please ensure you have your own swimsuit, goggles and warm clothing to change into after the swim.
Wet suits are optional, but for novice open water swimmers it is recommended you wear one to regulate your body temperature and make your swim easier.
FAQs
Are the Dawlish Lake Swims suitable for beginners?
Yes they are. It is recommended by Sportiva to start out with the shorter distance and make sure to practice some open water swimming in advance to the event. This event is also very safe and secure. The Teignmouth Surf Life Saving Club will be on hand to keep everyone safe while they are in the water.
What is the minimum age for the Dawlish Swim?
Entrants must be aged 12 or over for the 750 swim, 13 and above for the 1,500m swim and at least 14 years of age for the 3,000m swim.
Will there be parking at the Dawlish Swim?
Yes, there will be parking available next to the Dawlish Warren tunnel.
Reviews
3.8
2 reviews
