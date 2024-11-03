Devon Duathlon

Roadford Lake was last used for a duathlon in 2016 & is a fantastic venue for a duathlon. It starts with two laps of a 5K traffic free circuit, mostly on gravel. The bike course, on quiet rolling roads, is so good it's been chosen for the National Masters Road Race Champs in 2023 & 2024. The final run is another lap of the same 5K circuit.

There's also lakeside camping & camper van parking available! (booked separately)

This duathlon is non-drafting & run in accordance with the British Triathlon Federation rules. A TT or triathlon bike will definitely be fastest on this course. Our standard distance event is also a 2025 Age group European qualifier & will start in a single wave. We will also have a single wave Sprint competition which will be limited to 100 competitors.