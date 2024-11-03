Devon Duathlon
Devon Duathlon
About
Take on a new challenge with the Devon Duathlon or push yourself towards a new PB on its quiet course. With both sprint and standard distances available, this event is ideal for both novice and seasoned athletes. Come to give a triathlon a TRI and pickup a well-earned finisher's medal.
Sprint Duathlon and Standard Duathlon
Sun, 3 Nov 2024
Broadwoodwidger, United Kingdom
4.7(2 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Roadford Lake, Broadwoodwidger, Lifton PL16 0RL, UK
Start times
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
Sprint Duathlon: 8:00 amStandard Duathlon: 8:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Devon Duathlon
Sprint Duathlon
5km
22km
2.5km
£42
Standard Duathlon
10.3km
43km
5.5km
£52
Route information
Roadford Lake was last used for a duathlon in 2016 & is a fantastic venue for a duathlon. It starts with two laps of a 5K traffic free circuit, mostly on gravel. The bike course, on quiet rolling roads, is so good it's been chosen for the National Masters Road Race Champs in 2023 & 2024. The final run is another lap of the same 5K circuit.
There's also lakeside camping & camper van parking available! (booked separately)
This duathlon is non-drafting & run in accordance with the British Triathlon Federation rules. A TT or triathlon bike will definitely be fastest on this course. Our standard distance event is also a 2025 Age group European qualifier & will start in a single wave. We will also have a single wave Sprint competition which will be limited to 100 competitors.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Chip timing with transition splits
- Mass start
- Medals for all finishers
- Prizes for category winners in 5 year age groups
- Event caterers serving hot food & drinks
- Parking £5 per vehicle
- Professional event photos*
- Public liability insurance
- Professional First Aid
* photos free with Sportiva Events logo at social media resolution. Hi-res downloads with no watermark & prints are available for an additional charge
How to get there
Roadford Lake, Broadwoodwidger, Lifton PL16 0RL, UKGet full directions
By Car
Roadford Lake is one hour from Plymouth, less than one hour from Exeter and just over 2 hours from Bristol.
Event day logistics
06:30 Registration opens
08:15 Sprint and Standard Duathlons start
12:00 Cut-off time
Age Requirements
- Standard Duathlon - aged 17+ on 31/12/2024
- Sprint Duathlon - aged 15+ on 31/12/2024
Rules
All duathlons are non-drafting and run in accordance with the British Triathlon Federation rules.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter the Devon Duathlon Autumn?
All entrants must be 15 and older to enter.
Is there somewhere I can park at the Devon Duathlon Autumn?
Yes, there will be free parking at the event site.
Can I wear headphones at the Devon Duathlon Autumn?
No, headphones will not be permitted as it is not closed roads.
How do I ensure my result is counted towards European qualification?
Athletes must register their intent to qualify for all Championships by 5pm on the Friday before the qualifying race. Athletes must also enter the qualifying race.
Reviews
4.7
2 reviews
£42 - £52