Each of the 5 routes will take riders around some of the best sections of Woodbury Common, with highlights including Woodbury Caste, sea views from the top of Beacon Hill, and Mutter Moor.

Devon Grit Extreme

This mammoth 103km route with 1700m of ascent is tough for everyone. So if you are up for a challenge, this is the race for you.

Devon Grit Full

This is a tough 75km circuit requiring excellent fitness (or an ebike!) with 1270m of ascent.

Devon Grit Standard

Quite a demanding 60km ride requiring reasonable fitness (or an ebike!) with 1070m of ascent. Anyone aged under 15 must be accompanied by responsible adult.

Devon Grit Mini

A shorter 36km loop with 530m of ascent that's ideal for families or novices.

Devon Grit Micro

This 22km route has a total ascent of 300m, making this a great race for beginners or families with children aged 8 or over.