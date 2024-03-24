Donut Duathlon Spring

Begin your season with this event taking place at the Torbay Velopark, the only outdoor closed road circuit in Devon and Cornwall and host to numerous amateur and professional cycling events.

The venue offers a fast, flat and completely traffic-free duathlon course. Enjoy a flat parkland run and a fast ride on the smooth tarmac of the Velopark, followed by a shorter run to finish. The improved route now includes a longer bike ride of 19.5k.

This is a family-friendly event, with a range of races for all age groups and abilities, including those just beginning their duathlon journey. All participants will receive a medal and donut upon finishing.