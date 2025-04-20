Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile
1 / 8
5 +
Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£5 - £10
About
Earn an extra chocolate egg at the Gosport Rotary Club's East 5k and Children's Mile. This friendly event is a fantastic family morning out, with a lovely flat course and two distances on offer. All runners will get an Easter egg to celebrate the achievement.
Children's Easter Mile and Easter 5k
View details
Mon, 21 Apr 2025
View logistics
Gosport, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Gosport Rotary Club.
Where and when
Location
Gosport, UK
Start times
Monday, 21 Apr 2025
Children's Easter Mile: 9:00 amEaster 5k: 9:45 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile
Easter 5k
5km
£5 - £10
Children's Easter Mile
1mi
£5
Route information
Celebrate Easter with two runs in a morning - and collect an Easter egg:
9am: Easter Children's Mile - starting from the Gafirs lifeboat station and finishing at the end of the prom, along the traditional Golden Mile route.
9.45am: Five km run/jog/walk - starting and finishing from the Bayside Cabin on and out and back course to Fort Gilkicker. The terrain will be a mixture of promenade, and gravel pathway.
What's included
- Easter egg for all finishers
- Marked route with marshals
- Refreshments before and after the events at the Bayside Cabin
How to get there
Gosport, UKGet full directions
There are plenty of car parks along Stokes Bay, including outside the Bayside Cabin. There is also off-street parking beside Bay House School and Stanley Park.
NB: Parents entering children in the Children's Easter Mile need to be mindful that the start takes near the Gafirs lifeboat station, with registration at the Bayside Cabin. Therefore, they need to leave enough time to get to the start a mile away! There is a car park beside the Gafirs lifeboat station.
Event day logistics
8am: Registration desk opens at the Bayside Cabin from both the Easter Children's Mile and the Easter 5k.
9am: Easter Children's Mile starts (start is by the Gafirs lifeboat station)
9:45am: Easter 5km starts
Spectator Info
This is the perfect spectator venue. You can either watch your friends and family set off from the Bayside Cabin for the 5k and have a drink at the cabin while you wait, or you can walk the scenic course. For the Easter Children's Mile, the run starts from the Gafirs lifeboat station - a mile away from the Bayside Cabin - so you could watch from the start and walk along the prom. Halfway down the prom is Pebbles Wine Bar and Cafe if you fancy a half way viewpoint!
FAQs
Is there an age limit for the Easter Children's Mile
Common-sense would suggest 16-years-old is the top end of the age limit
Do children have to be accompanied by adults for the Easter Children's Mile?
Just like the Junior Park Run, we would expect younger children to be accompanied by an adult. Older children may choose to run by themselves. There will be marshals along the route.
Can children take part in the 5k event?
Yes they can, so long as they are supervised by an adult and capable to completing the 5k. If they are also taking part in the Easter Children's Mile, they would need to enter both events directly - this is so we know exactly who is taking part in each event for medical and safety reasons.
Will it be possible for an adult to accompany a child in the Easter Children's Mile and then take part in the Easter 5k?
Yes it will be possible. The start of the Easter Children's Mile and the Easter 5k are 45 minutes apart, with the finish of the Easter Children's Mile close to the start of the Easter 5k. It goes without saying that if you are then going to take part in the Easter 5k, please make sure there is someone to look after the children!!
Can I enter either event on the day?
No, unfortunately we are limited by numbers for both events, so we will be taking advanced registrations. If we have any spare capacity, we will open up to entries on the day.
What happens if I enter but cannot take part?
If you let organisers know two weeks before the event (March 18th) that you are unable to take part then we will issue a refund. While totally sympathetic to sudden illness and outside circumstances, we are unable to offer refunds after this date.
What happens if the race is cancelled because of bad weather?
We have organised a back-up date of Sunday, April 7th at 10am for the Easter 5k. If the event is postponed, all participants will be notified by email. We will not be able to reschedule the Easter Children's Mile because it clashes with the Stokes Bay Junior Park Run.
What happens if you cancel both events?
In this instance, all participants will be entitled to their money back. Participants will be alerted by email how to do this. However, in the spirit of the event which is to raise money for charity, and all proceeds will go to charity, we hope some participants may not choose to seek a refund and donate their entry fee to the charity instead.
When can we collect race numbers?
You can collect race numbers from 8am by the Bayside Cafe for both the Easter Children's Mile and also the Easter 5k?
Can we collect race numbers for the Easter Children's Mile at the start by the Gafirs lifeboat station, instead of at the Bayside Cabin?
Unfortunately not. We only have a limited number of volunteers to support the event. We will have start line and finish line crews for the Easter Children's Mile. We would advise to collect numbers early, and then make your way to the start line.
Will the event be timed?
There will be a clock for the Easter Children's Mile, and if we can get ourselves into gear, we should have a clock set up in time for the start of the Easter 5k. However, it is important to stress that the Easter 5k is not a race. There are no prizes for the first three across the line, and no placings. It's your choice if you want to make the event a race against the clock.
Will there be refreshments?
Yes, there will be refreshments available from the Bayside Cabin before and after both events.
Will there be marshals along the route?
Yes, both routes are straightforward, but there will be plenty of signage, as well as marshals from Gosport Rotary Club and the Absolute 545 RunClub along the route.
What should I wear on the day?
Wear what you want, and if you are feeling creative then please feel free to bring along Easter fancy dress. The only proviso is to remember that this is the English south coast where the weather can be unpredictable, so be prepared just in case. The Children's Easter Mile will be held entirely along Stokes Bay prom, so footwear is straightforward. There will be some trail path for the Easter 5k, so be prepared!
What are the courses like - are they hilly and muddy?
No! The Easter Children's Mile will be along the prom. For the Easter 5k, the route takes you out along the prom, and then from the Gafirs lifeboat station, there is half a mile along a windy and undulating gravel path which might have a few puddles along the way. Get to the turn point by Fort Gilkicker, and then head back.
Can I bring a pushchair and my dog?
For the Easter 5k, the answer is a hesitant 'yes'. It's about common sense. If you are going to run at a fair speed with a pushchair and a dog, then no. There will be quite a few people sharing the prom with participants, and it will not be safe. But if you plan to move at a fairly moderate speed, then that will be okay. Just use your head please.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£5 - £10